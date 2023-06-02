SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed, LGBTQ+ community leaders, and Drag Laureate D’Arcy Drollinger celebrated the beginning of San Francisco’s 53rd annual Pride Month with a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Friday.

San Francisco is the first city in America to name an official drag laureate, and Breed selected drag performer Drollinger for the honor.

“Here in San Francisco, the Pride flag is proudly flown. San Francisco celebrates individuality. It applauds people marching to the beat of their own drum,” Drollinger said. Drollinger plans to make the city “sparkle” and even more “fabulous” by encouraging all San Franciscans to remain true to their authentic self.

During Pride Month, people from all over the world come to San Francisco to participate in many events dedicated to celebrating the city’s diversity and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

The festivities will culminate with the popular Pride Parade on Sunday, June 25.

Drag Laureate D’Arcy Drollinger (Image courtesy City of San Francisco)

Pham Nguyen, Board President for SF Pride, said, “Now in our 53rd year, we’re also beyond thrilled to be producing one of the world’s largest and most iconic annual celebrations of LGBTQ+ culture and liberation at the end of this month. Our 2023 theme is ‘Looking Back and Moving Forward,’ so we’ll be spotlighting the voices and stories of our illustrious queer elders as we champion the next generation of emerging queer luminaries.”

The City and County of San Francisco celebrates Pride month by recognizing the strength and resilience of its LGBTQ+ leaders and residents.

San Francisco City Hall is lit up in rainbow colors following Pride celebrations on June, 26, 2016. (JOSH EDELSON /AFP via Getty Images /File)

Mayor Breed said, “In San Francisco, we embrace and elevate the amazing people who through their advocacy and activism continue to fight for change not just here but across the world. Dignity must be afforded to everyone.”

Supervisor Matt Dorsey is one of three gay members of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Dorsey said, “San Francisco has always been a beacon of hope for the LGBTQ+ community, and raising the Pride Flag each year is a reminder of the progress we’ve made as a city towards equality and acceptance.”