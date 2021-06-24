Interview: How the Trevor Project helps LGBTQ+ youth

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Kevin Wong of the Trevor Project sat down with KRON4 to talk about how the organization helps LGBTQ+ youth who have suicidal thoughts.

The organization recently made national headlines when Carl Nassib, the first openly gay active NFL player, made a $100K donation which the NFL quickly matched.

The Trevor Project lifeline is 1-866-488-7386. Trained counselors are available 24/7 via texting or calling and provide a judgment-free place to talk if a young person is in crisis, feeling suicidal or just needs someone to talk to.

