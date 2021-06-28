KRON4’s Celebration of Pride 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – This year’s Pride theme is “All In This Together.”

At KRON4, our goal is to lift up the voices of those who have made amazing contributions to the LGBTQ community.

One man who inspires so many is Justice Martin Jenkins, the first openly gay man to sit on the California Supreme Court. KRON4’s Sanaz Tahernia shares his incredible story.

For this Pride Month, the San Francisco LGBTQ Center is honoring the community with its new mural called Queereos, which highlights local and national queer heroes, including Harvey Milk, Sister Roma, and more.

The mural was created by two queer Latinx artists who are on a mission to raise awareness and spread love one mural at a time. KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky takes you there.

This year marks 40 years since the first AIDS cases were reported here in the United States.

Even with infections down significantly from the height of the virus, it is still claiming more and more lives. In the Bay Area, San Francisco has long been considered the epicenter of the epidemic. KRON4’s Philippe Djegal takes you back in time.

A trailblazer in the sports world is retiring this year, but not before he broke down many barriers.

In 2011, Golden State Warriors president Rick Welts became the most prominent sports executive to announce that he is gay. KRON4’s Kate Rooney sat down with Welts and shares his story.

While San Francisco’s Pride Parade and celebrations aren’t happening again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this isn’t stopping people from reflecting on what Pride means to them.

Pride means something different to every person, and it’s important to celebrate all aspects of our Pride, which is why all of us here at KRON4 wanted to share these stories of empowerment and leadership within the LGBTQ community.

