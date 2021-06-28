NFL shows support of LGBTQ+ with Trevor Project: ‘Football is gay’

The NFL logo is seen on a football packaging in Los Angeles on August 24, 2020. – A rash of COVID-19 results that forced multiple NFL teams to adjust their weekend training plans were false positives due to “isolated contamination during test preparation,” the lab responsible said August 24, 2020. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NFL is showing up for people in the LGBTQ community by stating loud and proud that football is queer, gay, and lesbian.

Mainly, the league’s message is that “football is for everyone,” emphasized in a new video tweeted on Monday. It’s complete with the NFL logo sporting colors that represent the different identities.

The NFL’s tweet also highlights The Trevor Project, directing viewers to support the organization which works to prevent suicide in LGBTQ youth.

If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone.



The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day.



For more information on how you can help the @TrevorProject, visit https://t.co/YtauzLAHIF pic.twitter.com/bkdWkAZ3vF — NFL (@NFL) June 28, 2021

“LGBTQ+ youth with at least one accepting adult have 40% lower risk of attempting suicide,” the video said.

The message was prompted by the Las Vegas Raiders’ Carl Nassib, who just came out as gay last week. He is reportedly the first active NFL player to be openly gay.

“I just think that representation and visibility are so important,” Nassib said in his coming out video.

The defensive lineman is also donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project.