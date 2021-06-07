Pride Flag raised in San Francisco as city hall celebrates reopening

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – City officials on Monday celebrated Mayor London N. Breed’s annual LGBTQ Pride Month Kickoff and Flag Raising at City Hall in honor of the city’s commitment to LGBTQ rights and equality.

Mayor Breed raised the Pride flag on the Mayor’s Balcony along with Senator Scott Wiener, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, Treasurer Jose Cisneros, and Fred Lopez and Carolyn Wysinger from SF Pride.

“After a long year for our City, we are honored to commemorate the 51st Pride Month celebration in San Francisco, which embodies the strength of the LGBTQ community and our City’s commitment to LGBTQ rights and equality,” said Mayor Breed. “The day also marks the first day that we are opening the doors to City Hall to public services that had been offered remotely during the pandemic. This is a great day to celebrate both our pride for our City and for the LGBTQ community.”

“Today, we come together to reopen our City and celebrate our LGBTQ community in San Francisco and around the world as we raise the Pride flag—a continued symbol of our hope and resiliency during Pride Month and beyond,” said Clair Farley, Director of the Office of Transgender Initiatives. “We are grateful for Mayor Breed’s quick action during the pandemic and her ongoing support for the LGBTQ community, both through her words and actions including investing resources and services for those most impacted by the pandemic specifically our LGBT seniors, Black and Latinx Transgender women, small businesses and artists.”

SF Pride 51’s theme this year is “All in This Together” and there will be three major events – Pride Expo, Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park, and a Black Liberation event surrounding Juneteenth.

To support the city’s LBGTQ+ communities, officials are producing the Pride Expo, which will be a modified version of the annual celebration that usually takes place in Civic Center.

So instead of entertainment on community stages and venues, you can expect an expo more akin to a resource fair, which will feature queer-run businesses, vendors, merchants, and nonprofits to engage with the community.

Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park will feature two evenings of film screenings with Frameline and the San Francisco Giants.

The two featured films are “In the Heights” and “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, according to the official SFPride page.

Finally, the Black Liberation Event will take place at the African American Art and Culture Complex on June 18.

To learn more about Pride, visit their website.