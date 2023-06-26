SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For this year’s KRON4 Pride special, we’re “looking back and moving forward” by honoring everyone — past and present — who has worked to advance equality for LGBTQ+ people.

Almost 20 years ago, then-Mayor Gavin Newsom decided San Francisco would ignore the law of the land and start issuing marriage licenses to same sex couples. One of the first couples to get married in the city is still fighting for equality around the world.

Elsewhere, the opioid epidemic is still impacting communities across the country, and across the world. The gay community is no exception. But drag queen Cochina Rude is using her platform to educate fans and maybe even save a life.

Over two decades ago, one man decided to host a small gathering on Russian River for “bears.” That’s a term for gay men who project an aura of rugged masculinity. Today, that small gathering has turned into “Lazy Bear Week,” a full week’s worth of events that generates millions for charity and the local economy.

Watch the KRON4 Pride Special hosted by John Shrable (in the player above) for these stories and more.