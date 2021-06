SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco center for LGBTQ youth is celebrating Pride Month by upgrading its facilities.

The LYRIC youth center has operated out of a three-story house in the Castro District for the last 33 years and is raising money to modernize the structure.

KRON4’s Ken Wayne talked to the director to find out more about the organization and how it’s helping young people.

To find out more or to donate, click here.