San Francisco Pride 2021: How San Francisco is celebrating

A rainbow flag set up by Ronnie Alvarez, lead designer of Balloon Magic, flies over the skyline at Dolores Park in San Francisco, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Although the San Francisco Pride Parade is canceled for the second year in a row, the city still has all intentions on celebrating.

Last year’s virtual lineup is gone and this year there will be a mix of in-person, outdoor, and online events.

“The LGBTQ+ communities have been hit hard by the pandemic and so this is an opportunity for them after a year of not being able to maybe conduct business in the same way that they have before to reach communities that are important to their sustainability,” executive director of San Francisco Pride Fred Lopez said when news of this year’s event was announced in March.

SF Pride 51’s theme this year is “All in This Together” and there will be three major events – Pride Expo, Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park, and a Black Liberation event surrounding Juneteenth.

To support the city’s LBGTQ+ communities, officials are producing the Pride Expo, which will be a modified version of the annual celebration that usually takes place in Civic Center.

So instead of entertainment on community stages and venues, you can expect an expo more akin to a resource fair, which will feature queer-run businesses, vendors, merchants, and nonprofits to engage with the community.

Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park will feature two evenings of film screenings with Frameline and the San Francisco Giants.

The socially-distanced ticketing event is subject to state-mandated capacity limits.

“I just came from Oracle Park and we were talking a lot about the pre-show before the film and we had a lot of great ideas around filming local drag queens and maybe some contests, some short videos, music videos. I really think there is going to be a great atmosphere of celebration that happens before the film night,” Lopez said.

The two featured films are “In the Heights” and “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, according to the official SFPride page.

Finally, the Black Liberation Event will take place at the African American Art and Culture Complex on June 18.

“We’re definitely going to be pushing out content in June that showcases some of those entertainers and fantastic folks doing work in the community. It just won’t be grouped up all at the end like the way we did last year,” Lopez said.

The event will celebrate the intersection of Black history and LGBTQ+ culture.

To learn more about Pride, visit their website.