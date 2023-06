SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Pride weekend is in full swing. The streets were packed Sunday — filled with color and music for the annual San Francisco Pride Parade.

All the fun kicked off around 10:30 a.m. with more than 200 groups marching along Market Street. The parade ended around 4 p.m. A number of roads were closed for the parade, causing heavy traffic in the downtown area.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed made an appearance and gave a speech. Watch a snippet of it in the video player above.