(KRON) — March is Women’s History Month and KRON4 is recognizing remarkable women of the Bay Area. One such woman is Phelicia Jones, who works every day to help the underserved Black community in San Francisco. She tells us that personal trauma has empowered her to help others.

Jones runs a class at San Francisco County Men’s jail where she works as a rehabilitation services coordinator. She says her mother set the stage encouraging the family to be involved, but after high school graduation, her two sisters were murdered, one shot the other strangled.

“Trying to deal with my grief, I ended up doing crack, then dealing and ended up in prison,” Jones said.

When she was leaving prison, she says the guard gave her this message.

“What happened was when I left prison, one of the guards said, ‘Hey Jones, don’t come back,’ and I said, I wont and when I do, I am gonna get paid,” she recalled.

Jones kept her word back in 1991 and dug in. She went to college getting a bachelor’s degree and a masters in counseling with a specialty in chemical dependency from Notre Dame University in San Mateo.

“I tell them I can’t change their life, I can give them tools, but they can,” she said. “They have more years in front than behind them.”

In addition to working at the sheriff’s department, Jones dedicates her life to ensuring people in underserved communities are able to live healthy lives.

Watch the video above to hear more of her story