Remarkable Women 2021 winner Sydney Gressel

KRON4 wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Congratulations to Sydney Gressel on being named the Bay Area’s 2021 Remarkable Woman!

During the course of March 2021, KRON4 has celebrated local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month, it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out. Click here to see KRON4’s other Remarkable Women finalists and their stories.