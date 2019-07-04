Keep KRON4

DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers may lose KRON on July 2nd.

Make your voice heard: Contact DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse to “Keep my KRON4 News!”

DIRECTV / AT&T U-verse Customer Service – 800-288-2020 / 800-531-5000

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers are at risk of losing their KRON station at 11:59 p.m. local time on July 2, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the San Francisco Bay Area.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse? A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: If DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse decide not to carry your local KRON station, you would lose your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such Dr. Phil, Inside Edition, Entertainment Tonight and DailyMailTV.

Q: Where will KRON programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers are at risk of having KRON4’s exclusive coverage of fireworks in the Bay Area on the 4th, as well as 11 hours of local news taken away. No other Bay Area television station is more committed to local news than KRON4. The Bay Area’s Local News Station.Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.