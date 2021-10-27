7 best gifts for teens

Teenagers like things they can show off to their friends or things they can use to follow their passions, whether art, video games or fashion.

Which gifts for teens are best?

Being a teenager is an exciting time, especially now with all the technology and devices designed to make the world open and accessible. That means it’s never been easier to find something that a teenager will enjoy. There are all kinds of options that would make good gifts for teens. You can give them all kinds of entertaining tech, provide them with essentials, or give them the tools to create something wholly new. But should you get them something functional or something fun? Honestly, you really can’t go wrong with either, especially if you choose one of the items on this list. Teenagers like things they can show off to their friends or things they can use to follow their passions, whether it be art, video games or fashion.

The 7 best cool gifts for teens

Fjallraven Kanken Backpack

What you need to know: The Fjallraven Kanken brand is an ultra-popular backpack for kids from middle school to college. The excellent craftsmanship and simple design mean it will last for years no matter how rough you are with it. Your kids will love having such a trendy pack that they can show off to their friends.

What you’ll love: The material of this bag is extremely durable and easy to keep clean. It holds 20 liters, and it’s dirt-resistant, water-resistant and wipes clean. It’s also machine washable.

What you should consider: The backpack is simple and only has one side pocket, an outside pocket and a main compartment with a laptop sleeve.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Anker Portable Phone Charger

What you need to know: How often does your teen use their phone? They definitely run through that battery. But what if they’re out somewhere and it dies? You need to be able to reach them whenever, and they’ll appreciate being able to charge their phone no matter where they are.

What you’ll love: This pack has enough juice to charge your phone two times over. Despite its large charge capacity, the Anker Portable Phone Charger is extremely slim and easy to store in any pocket.

What you should consider: A complete charge takes about 5 hours to complete.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Fujifim Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

What you need to know: The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is a film camera that immediately produces a printed photo. The image quality has that nostalgic Polaroid feel, and the little pictures are perfect for decorating a bedroom. Teens love it because they get to create memories with their friends and display them in an aesthetically pleasing way.

What you’ll love: The automatic exposure on this camera prevents under or overexposure, meaning it’s easier than ever to take clear pictures. It also has a built-in selfie mode with a mirror and special button to facilitate all those times when your teen snaps a photo of them with their friends.

What you should consider: It takes film to operate. The initial purchase comes with a few rolls of film, but you will eventually need more if you want to keep using it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch

What you need to know: The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular video game consoles out right now and has access to some of the best games of the years, from “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” to “Mario Kart 8” and a long list of cross-platform titles.

What you’ll love: The switch makes multiplayer easy and has a few different ways to play. It’s called switch for a reason. You can either play it as a console or a handheld, meaning you can take it with you anywhere you go.

What you should consider: The Nintendo Switch requires you to pay for the online service. Individual games cost around $60 each.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

What you need to know: These headphones block out all outside noise. Meaning your teen can listen to their music, and no one else, with ease. It’s perfect for young music lovers that appreciate sound quality and like being able to ignore distractions.

What you’ll love: You can adjust how much noise you want to cancel between the three levels. It pairs with things via Bluetooth very easily and lasts up to 20 hours with one charge.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported difficulty with the noise cancellation only working in one ear. Bose is good about returns and repairs, though.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

MYNT3D Professional 3D printing pen

What you need to know: It’s a 3D printing pen! That means that whatever they can imagine, they can bring to life. From creatures to buildings and anything else, this 3D printing pen lets you sculpt with precision.

What you’ll love: It’s slim and precise. The pen itself takes up little space, while its design lets you control everything from the internal temperature to the speed at which it extrudes the plastic.

What you should consider: The pen is safe, but the end that produces the plastic is hot. Make sure your teen has a proper understanding of how to hold and operate it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Oculus Quest 2

What you need to know: The Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR headset on the market. It works like most game consoles and has an online store you can use to purchase all kinds of virtual reality titles, from “The Walking Dead” to “Beat Saber” and “Vader Immortal.”

What you’ll love: Do you want to be a Jedi? Or experience firsthand the zombie apocalypse? That and much more is possible with the Oculus Quest 2, which immerses you totally in whatever you want to play.

What you should consider: The Oculus Quest 2 is on the bleeding edge of video game advancement, but virtual reality has inherent drawbacks. It might cause motion sickness in some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sam Bramlett writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.