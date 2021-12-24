8 best budget gifts for dog lovers

When it comes to choosing personalized gifts for dog lovers, it’s safe to go with something that will get a few laughs or offer some practicality.

Which budget gifts for dog lovers are best?

Finding the best gifts for dog lovers can be a lot of fun. Just start casually browsing and before you know it, you’ll find yourself wondering if it’s too weird to deck yourself out in puppy gear and paw mugs or if you need a fluffy best friend of your own first. From personalized gifts for dog lovers that will tug at their heartstrings to more practical gifts that make dog parent life easier, gift options are endless.

Best slow feeder dog dish

Some dogs are relatively slow eaters, taking time to thoroughly chew their food. Others go to their dish like a tornado, inhaling the contents without considering what they’re eating or how chewing works. Fast eating can increase medical issues for dogs. A slow-feeder dish helps reduce vomiting and uncomfortable gases, allowing the food to digest easier.

Top slow feeder dog dish

Raw Paws Pet BPA-Free Slow Feeder Dog Bowl

What you need to know: This feeding bowl helps promote healthy digestion while creating a stimulating food puzzle for any puppy.

What you’ll love: Holding up to 1.5 cups of food, this maze bowl satisfies a pet’s instinctive urge to forage and hunt for a meal. With dividing barriers, it makes mealtime challenging and fun. It’s great for dry and wet food.

What you should consider: Some users say their dog was easily able to figure out the maze and eat quicker than preferred.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top slow feeder dog dish for the money

Outward Hound Fun Feeder

What you need to know: Available in multiple colors and patterns, the fun feeder can help slow down a dog’s by eating up to 10 times.

What you’ll love: With a nonslip base and food-safe materials, this dish helps reduce bloating, obesity and regurgitation. It’s dishwasher safe, which makes cleanup and sanitation easy for dry, wet and raw eaters.

What you should consider: Some users say this bowl isn’t suited for larger dogs who have a hard time getting into narrow grooves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Best customized dog apparel

Have you ever met a dog lover who wouldn’t be proud to sport their pet on their chest? Or their socks? Some of the best gifts for dog lovers give them the ability to take their dog with them everywhere they go.

Top customized dog apparel

Custom Comfort Colors Dog Shirt

What you need to know: All you have to do is enter the type of breed and the pup’s name, then pick the correct color and size and — boom! A treasured gift.

What you’ll love: This handmade, preshrunk customizable shirt is everything a dog lover will love. All orders are personalized with your desired breed and puppy name so there’s no mistaking the uniqueness of this gift.

What you should consider: Some of the colors aren’t always accurate on different devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top customized dog apparel for the money

Customized Dog Socks

What you need to know: Simply select your preferred size and color, then message the seller with the appropriate photo for these customized dog socks.

What you’ll love: This quirky gift is perfect for any dog lover. You have over twenty pattern options as well as flexible sizing to ensure you get the perfect sock. Get a discount on orders over $25.

What you should consider: There’s not much to dislike about this sock, but if you prefer a solid background you don’t have that option.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Best portable dog water containers

As an active dog lover, it can be a struggle to hydrate your pooch. If you enjoy taking your dog on long walks or even alongside your bicycle rides, making sure your dog gets enough water throughout the adventure is challenging — until you get a portable doggy water bottle.

Top portable dog water container

Guardians Dog Travel Water Bottle Collapsible Bowls

What you need to know: A portable water and food container, this two-in-one bottle has collapsible bowls and plenty of space for hydrating your hair buddy.

What you’ll love: With two collapsible bowls — one for water and one for food — this bottle is perfect for long car rides and hikes. The container even has two chambers and two mouths with lips on the cap to allow you to carry and pour both food and water without them mixing.

What you should consider: Some users complain that the water leaks into the food portion and the carabiner clips are of poor quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top portable dog water container for the money

MAEXUS Dog Water Bottle

What you need to know: Easily pour water from the canister into the travel bowl, increasing the water flow as required by your pet.

What you’ll love: This bottle is easy to carry and use, and it even allows extra water to pour back inside for later. A silicone ring helps reduce water leakage and the entire bottle is easy to disassemble for cleaning. The top cover can be connected to a larger kettle for more water.

What you should consider: Some users say it requires a lot of pressure to release water into the bowl.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best custom pet portrait

If you want personalized gifts for dog lovers, you can’t go wrong with a pet portrait. This is the type of gift that can be enjoyed for years. It’s one of the best ways to show their pet is part of the family and a great way to make your dog lover friend smile.

Top custom pet portrait

Cartoon Custom Pet Portrait

What you need to know: Simply purchase your custom portrait by selecting a size and leaving a note, then message over your desired photo for an adorable personalized piece.

What you’ll love: With a fun, unique style, this hand-painted watercolor is crafted on high-end watercolor paper. While every species of pet is accepted, the puppy portraits are adorable.

What you should consider: While rushed work is an option, be sure to order your painting with enough time to spare.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top custom pet portrait for the money

Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait

What you need to know: Transform a favorite photo into a breathtaking watercolor piece with this custom pet portrait artist.

What you’ll love: Great for dog lovers who are a bit sentimental, this custom pet portrait may trigger the waterworks. Using premium stretched canvas, your art is printed on a white semi-gloss canvas to be enjoyed for years to come.

What you should consider: While you get one revision on printed canvases, there are no revisions available on digital purchases.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Abbey Ryan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.