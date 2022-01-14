Best bamboo laundry hamper

Look for a laundry hamper with a removable cloth liner so you can easily wash it alongside your dirty clothes.

Which bamboo laundry hamper is best?

Not everyone enjoys doing laundry, but most people agree that the chore becomes much easier when you have a laundry hamper. This receptacle gives you a place to store dirty clothes until laundry day comes, and many hampers feature handles to help carry it to your laundry room or laundromat, and some even have compartments for sorting.

A laundry hamper can be constructed from a wide variety of materials, but many people are choosing bamboo laundry hampers because they’re durable, stylish and environmentally friendly. The Songmics Bamboo Laundry Hamper is our top pick because it has a generous capacity and reinforced bottom to hold more weight.

What to know before you buy a bamboo laundry hamper

Benefits of bamboo

Bamboo can be used to make a wide variety of different household products, from bedsheets to toothbrushes. It’s the perfect material for a laundry hamper for a number of reasons. First, bamboo is a durable species of tall grass, capable of producing household items that are tougher than wood, plastic and even certain types of metal. It’s naturally anti-bacterial and resistant to moisture, so you won’t have to worry about the growth of mildew.

Bamboo is also a very sustainable crop. Not only is it thought to be the fastest growing plant on the planet, but it also requires considerably less water to grow than wood. Bamboo products are completely biodegradable and usually cultivated without the use of pesticides and other harmful chemicals.

Tips for choosing a laundry hamper

The first factor to consider when choosing a hamper is capacity. If you live alone or do laundry on a regular basis, you can probably save space by selecting a smaller laundry hamper. If you have a busy schedule or share the hamper with others, you may want a bigger receptacle that holds more clothes.

When doing laundry, do you separate your lights from darks? Then you may appreciate a hamper with multiple compartments. Dividing your clothes by color beforehand could save you a lot of time come laundry day.

Think about where you plan to keep the laundry hamper. Will this receptacle be stored in a closet or laundry room, or will it be out in the open for all to see? If you plan to keep the hamper in a visible location, look for a stylish receptacle that fits with your existing decor.

What to look for in a quality bamboo laundry hamper

Shape

Laundry hampers are usually round, square or rectangular. You can also find hampers that are designed with one rounded side and one angular side, so that they fit perfectly into the corner of a room.

Capacity

The capacity of a laundry hamper is usually measured in loads, liters or gallons. Most hampers can hold around 50 to 100 liters, which translates to about two or three large loads of laundry.

Liners

Look for a bamboo laundry hamper that comes with a removable cloth liner. This feature lets you keep the dirty laundry separate from the bamboo shell, and you can wash the liner alongside the rest of your clothes.

Lids

Many bamboo laundry hampers come with lids. These can make the receptacles much less noticeable and trap unpleasant odors if your clothes happen to be really, really dirty.

Handles

A container full of laundry can get pretty heavy, so look for a bamboo hamper that comes with handles built into the sides. Some removable cloth liners also come with integrated handles for easy transportation.

How much you can expect to spend on a bamboo laundry hamper

The cost of a bamboo laundry hamper will usually depend on its capacity and bonus features like dual compartments. Expect to pay around $40-$75 for a durable, medium to large-sized hamper.

Bamboo laundry hamper FAQ

What’s the difference between a laundry hamper and a laundry basket?

A. A laundry basket usually refers to a short, lightweight container that’s used to carry laundry over short distances. A laundry hamper is taller, relatively stationary and used for storing dirty clothes.

How do I clean my laundry hamper?

A. The easiest way to keep a laundry hamper clean is to choose a model that comes with a removable cloth liner. If your bamboo hamper doesn’t have a liner, simply wet a rag with a water and vinegar solution or a multi-surface cleaning spray and wipe down the interior of the container.

What’s the best bamboo laundry hamper to buy?

Top bamboo laundry hamper

Songmics Bamboo Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This durable hamper comes with handles and a removable cotton liner.

What you’ll love: This popular bamboo hamper is available in two stylish colors and features a generous 100-liter capacity. The bamboo construction is made even sturdier by a metal support ring and reinforced bottom for heavy loads.

What you should consider: The handles aren’t as sturdy as the rest of the laundry hamper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bamboo laundry hamper for the money

Toilettree Products Bamboo Laundry Hamper with Dual Compartments

What you need to know: This laundry hamper has two compartments with a unique sliding feature.

What you’ll love: The dual-compartment design lets you separate lights from darks, and the hamper has a tabletop surface that can be used for folding clothes. The sliding compartments help you save space, making it a perfect hamper for apartments and single-person households.

What you should consider: The laundry compartments are a bit on the small side, and it’s difficult to remove the laundry bags.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oceanstar Spa-Style Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This sturdy bamboo hamper comes with a canvas liner and an attractive design.

What you’ll love: This rectangular hamper comes with handles, a lid and a slatted bamboo design for extra ventilation. The lid has a high-quality metal hinge and rubber stoppers so it closes gently.

What you should consider: The assembly instructions are difficult to follow, and some users didn’t like the slatted panel design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.