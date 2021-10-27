Best barbell

When starting a lifting or weight training regimen, focus on proper form and warm up thoroughly to prevent injury.

Which barbells are best?

If you don’t want to keep paying for a gym membership or want a more convenient way to exercise, you may be considering setting up a home gym of your own. Whether you have an elaborate garage gym or just a basic setup in the backyard, a quality barbell is essential. If you’re looking for a good all-around bar that will last you for years to come, consider the Synergee Games Cerakote Barbell.

What to know before you buy a barbell

Weight

Most barbells weigh either 44 or 45 pounds. If you prefer kilograms as the unit of measurement, you’ll want to buy a 44-pound (20kg) bar. A basic bar paired with a standard barbell weight set will fit most of your fitness needs.

Duration of ownership

The nice thing about having a home gym is that it’s an investment. If you’re looking to keep your barbell for a number of years (and maybe even sell it when you’re done), you’ll want to consider investing in a higher priced one. If you aren’t sure about having a home gym, a less expensive barbell will be a great way to test out if you enjoy working out at home.

How much weight do you expect to lift?

If you don’t plan to put 400+ pounds on the bar regularly, the tensile strength rating of the bar is not a significant factor to consider. If you plan to lift at a higher level of intensity, you want to make sure you have a durable bar that won’t bend. As a rule of thumb, anything about 150,000 PSI is a good tensile strength. Those looking to lift heavier weights may want to look for a PSI of 200,000 or more.

What to look for in a quality barbell

Length

While a standard barbell is 7 feet long, there are shorter options. If you’re in a smaller space or prefer a shorter bar, there are 6 feet and 5 feet options. Keep in mind that shorter bars also usually weigh less

Sleeve size

The sleeve is the end of the barbell where the weight plates slide onto. A standard diameter sleeve is two inches. There are also options with a one-inch diameter which will be thinner overall and lighter than a standard barbell. Most barbell weight plates are designed to fit a two-inch sleeve.

Brand name

While some smaller brands can still offer high-quality products, when you’re looking for a quality barbell, a known brand like Rogue or CAP is always a safe bet.

How much you can expect to spend on a barbell

Barbells can get expensive quickly. If you aren’t looking to compete in weightlifting or powerlifting meets, you can expect to spend $100–$250 to get something that suits your needs.

Barbell FAQ

Is an Olympic style bar better?

If you’re unfamiliar, an Olympic style bar is seven feet long and roughly 45 pounds. Weight plates to fit Olympic bars with a two-inch sleeve are more common, but Olympic bars aren’t necessarily better by default.

Are metric bars and plates better than imperial?

Unless you’re powerlifting and planning to compete, imperial plates are fine. If you’re just looking to get stronger at your home gym, any barbell and basic 300lb set of weights will be a great start.

What’s the best barbell to buy?

Top barbell

Synergee Games Cerakote Barbell

What you need to know: If you want to get serious about lifting weights and progressing, this 20 kilogram barbell will be helpful on your journey.

What you’ll love: Besides being a good-looking barbell that comes in multiple colors, you have the option of getting this bar in the standard 20 kilograms or in a slightly shorter, 15-kilogram version. With a 1,500lb weight capacity, this bar will work for most athletes.

What you should consider: Some users have complained that the paint flakes and wears off prematurely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top barbell for the money

CAP: The Beast Barbell

What you need to know: While there are cheaper options out there, if you want to invest in a quality barbell without breaking the bank, CAP offers a great middle ground.

What you’ll love: At under $250 for a long lasting barbell, CAP is the best of the budget fitness brands. It’s easy to buy a corresponding CAP set of weights to go with it.

What you should consider: There are products from brands like Rogue that are similar in price and performance, so it comes down to personal preference.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

THE STEP Club Quality 4-Weight Deluxe Barbell Set

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a smaller, lighter barbell, this women’s barbell set comes with a five-pound barbell and 55 pounds of weight plates.

What you’ll love: With weight plates included, you can get to working out immediately. The barbell breaks down into three pieces for easy transport.

What you should consider: If you start to put heavier weights on the bar, you’ll need to buy a barbell with a heavier weight capacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

