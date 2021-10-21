Best bed sheets

Have two sets of sheets for each bed in your home so you always have a clean set on hand. Additionally, you may want separate sets of sheets for winter and summer weather.

Which bed sheets are best?

On average, we spend a third of each day asleep. That’s a lot of time in bed, so having quality comfortable sheets is a must. You may be surprised to know there’s more to buying new bed sheets than finding the right size and color.

Cost, construction, material, and thread count are all important factors you need to consider as well. The high thread count and low cost made the Chateau Home Collection Egyptian Cotton Sheets our absolute favorite.

What to know before you buy bed sheets

Materials

Silk and satin sheets are uncommon these days. They tend to feel slippery and the low breathability makes them quite warm. However, some still appreciate the shiny sheet look. Polyester: If you’re looking for a budget-friendly sheet for the cottage or rarely used guest bedroom, polyester may be the way to go. These inexpensive sheets are durable and wrinkle-resistant. On the downside, they tend to feel scratchier than most other fabrics.

Thread count

Higher thread count sheets are more durable and long-lasting than those with a lower count. But what does thread count actually mean? The term refers to the number of threads woven vertically and horizontally into each square inch of fabric. Thread counts range roughly from 180 to 1,000. Bed sheets with a higher thread count are heavier and stiffer, but not necessarily softer than those with a lower count. If comfort and softness are what you’re looking for, aim for something in the 400 to 500 thread count range.

Construction

Thread count is not the only factor that determines the comfort level of your sheets. How they are constructed, or more specifically, how they are woven together plays a part as well. Two common weave styles are percale and sateen. Percale sheets are tightly woven, making them durable, crisp, and smooth. Sateen sheets tend to be softer and lighter but less durable and more susceptible to pilling.

Hypoallergenic

Common allergens like dust, pet hair, mold, and dander can settle into sheets making sleeping with allergies even harder than normal. Hypoallergenic sheets help prevent these allergy triggers from ruining your sleep. These sheets are commonly made from bamboo, cotton, polyester, or silk.

How much you can expect to spend on bed sheets

Bed size, material, and thread count are all factors that contribute to the cost of sheets. Sheets on the lower end of the price spectrum tend to be made of polyester or basic cotton and have a low thread count. You can find a variety of basic cotton sheets with low to medium thread counts at a midrange price. If you’re looking for sheets that are durable and comfortable you have to accept a steep price tag. In this price range, there are high thread counts and luxury materials like Egyptian cotton, linen, and pima.

Bed sheets FAQ

Q. Can I make my bed sheets softer?

A. High-quality sheets can often feel stiff and uncomfortable when you first get them. Materials like linen and Egyptian cotton soften over time as you continue to wash them.

Q. How often should I wash my sheets?

A. Washing your sheets once every two weeks is generally enough. However, if you’re prone to sweating, you may want to wash them weekly.

What are the best bed sheets to buy?

Top bed sheet

Chateau Home Collection Egyptian Cotton Sheets

What you should know: Hotel-quality sheets that get softer with every wash. Ideal for people who like a heavier sheet.

What you’ll love: These 800-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets are soft but durable. Deep pockets work to keep your fitted sheet in place. Sheets have a quality weighted feel.

What you should consider: Heavy sheets may be too warm for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bed sheet for money

Utopia Bedding 100% Cotton Fitted Sheet

What you should know: A surprisingly comfortable fitted sheet despite the low thread count and even lower price.

What you’ll love: Highly affordable sheets that are comfortable and easy to maintain. Durable and fade-resistant.

What you should consider: Percale weave is not as soft as other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bedsheet Set

What you should know: A hypoallergenic sheet set that protects you from dust, pet hair, and other allergens. Ideal for pet owners.

What you’ll love: A surprisingly soft polyester sheet set. Hypoallergenic material protects you from dust mites, pet hair, and other allergy triggers. Comfortable and durable.

What you should consider: Fitted sheet has a weak elastic, which requires frequent readjustments for those who toss and turn.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

