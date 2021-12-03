Best bed tent

Bed tents create a dark and distraction-free environment to sleep that can be helpful for people who work at night.

Which bed tents are best?

If you are looking to add a bit of fun to a child’s bedroom or create a darker and cozier sleeping space for yourself, a bed tent may be just the thing. They come in various sizes, materials and styles that make particular models better suited for certain applications.

For example, if you are looking for something for your bed or an older child or teen to help create a more peaceful environment, the Leedor Bed Tent is a top choice. It has an arched overhead design, so it offers plenty of interior space and it boasts smart features like a pocket to keep items close at hand and a hanging loop on the ceiling for a reading lamp. For young children, it’s best to go with something with a bit more whimsy, such as the Pacific Play Tents Kids Tree House, which replicates the feeling of having their very own clubhouse.

What to know before you buy a bed tent

Design

Many people may hear the term bed tent and immediately assume they are for children. This is not the case, though, as there are tent beds designed for both children and adults. Those that fall into the former category are intended mainly for fun and often have a whimsical design that illustrates this. For example, they may have a camo print, stars, rainbows, princess themes and other fun motifs. Bed tents for adults are more about creating a dark and peaceful sleeping environment free of distractions. They tend to be plain and often made of a solid, dark-colored fabric.

Comfort

Bed tents should add to the comfort of a bed, not detract from it. With that in mind, it is crucial to consider the ventilation of a tent and how that will affect the sleeping environment. If you live in a cold climate, airflow may not be much of a concern. In fact, you may prefer a tent that doesn’t allow much airflow to keep out chilly drafts.

On the other hand, airflow should be a priority if using a tent in a warm climate. Otherwise, it can get overly warm and stuffy inside. This means choosing one made from breathable materials or that has plenty of openings.

You should also consider how much light the fabric lets through. Dark environments are good for sleeping for most people. However, children may find a tent that creates too dark of an environment scary. Also, those who like to read in bed will want to ensure whatever tent they purchase allows enough light in, either through the fabric or windows and other openings, to accommodate that. Alternatively, you could plan on buying a small reading light.

The final consideration for comfort should be headroom and interior space. Some models have an A-frame shape that narrows to a point as you get to the top. Others have a gentle sloping arch at the top and others still have a rectangular design with a completely flat top. In models of equal height, A-frame tents have the least interior space and those with a flat top have the most.

What to look for in a quality bed tent

Size

Like mattresses, bed tents are available in different sizes to fit different beds. Bed tents most commonly come in twin and full-size options, though you can also find them in queen. It is extremely rare to find any bed tents in king sizes. If the model you are considering doesn’t specifically state what size bed it is for, check the dimensions in the product details and then measure your bed to make sure it will fit.

Openings

Bed tents may only have a single entryway, multiple entryways or a combination of entryways and windows. The more openings a bed tent has, the more ventilation it will offer. You should also consider other activities you may do in your bed, such as watching TV and make sure to choose a tent with large enough entryways or windows that you can easily view your TV through them.

Flap straps

Quality bed tents have Velcro or toggle straps that you can use to hold the flaps in place when you have the windows or entryways open. This gives the tent a cleaner and more organized look when everything is opened up and also ensures the flaps won’t be hanging down annoyingly and potentially get in the way.

How much you can expect to spend on a bed tent

Most bed tents for kids cost $10-$50. Adult models are more expensive and usually cost $70-$150.

Bed tent FAQ

Are bed tents difficult to set up?

A. Bed tents are designed to be easy to set up. For most, you simply need to slide a fiberglass or plastic pole through some fabric sleeves or loops to create a supportive frame. To attach them to the bed, you either slip a fabric sleeve over the mattress similar to a fitted sheet or slip the ends of the poles around the mattress and use a Velcro strap to tighten everything down. Some models have a bottom fabric that sits underneath the mattress.

Can I use a bed tent for camping?

A. Most bed tents are not ideal for camping because they lack a floor. Also, they do not have any kind of rainfly for protection from the elements.

What are the best bed tents to buy?

Top bed tent

Leedor Bed Tent

What you need to know: This bed tent offers plenty of headroom and ventilation and is well suited for both older kids and adults.

What you’ll love: It features an interior pocket to keep a phone or other items close at hand, and there is also a hanging loop on the ceiling for a reading lamp or a small battery-powered fan.

What you should consider: It doesn’t feel super stable and tends to shift around on the mattress.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bed tent for the money

Pacific Play Tents Kids Tree House

What you need to know: This whimsical option replicates the feeling of a private treehouse or clubhouse for your child but in the comfort and safety of their own bedroom.

What you’ll love: The durable polyester fabric can stand up to plenty of abuse without ripping. It is also machine washable for easy care if it gets soiled.

What you should consider: It can’t be used with any loft or bunk beds because the center entrance doesn’t line up with the placement of the stairs or ladder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

VBY Store Kids Dream Bed Tent

What you need to know: If your child wants a tent but is scared of the dark, this half-canopy option is a perfect choice.

What you’ll love: It comes in three fun motifs, including winter wonderland and space adventure, and it has an easy pop-up design that allows you to set it up in seconds.

What you should consider: It doesn’t always stay in place. Also, the materials aren’t the most durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.