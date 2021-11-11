Always check the return policies for retailers you plan to shop from on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That allows you to shop with confidence that you won’t be stuck with any items that don’t work for you.

The 2021 holiday shopping season is nearly upon us. It’s too early for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to be live just yet, but you can get a pretty good idea of what items should be on sale in 2021 based on previous years’ deals. Put products in your cart now so you’re ready to take advantage of the deals as soon as they take effect. Not sure where to start? Check out these products — plus a few tips on how to land the best deals.

How to land the best deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

This year, Black Friday falls on Nov. 26, while Cyber Monday is on Nov. 29. Many retailers like Amazon start their deals in the days leading up to Black Friday, though, so it’s important to strike early if you want the best deal on a popular product.

Start doing your research now, so you know the regular price of items you’re interested in and can figure out how good a deal you’re getting. Many major retailers plan to close on Thanksgiving this year, so you’re better off doing most of your shopping online. Not only will you avoid long lines and crowds, but you can pick up all your must-have items while still in your comfiest PJs.

It also helps to understand which days are best for specific product categories. For example, Black Friday typically offers the best deals on big-ticket items like TVs, appliances and tech equipment. On Cyber Monday, you can usually find sales on computers, smart home devices and clothing. There’s some overlap between the two days, though, so if you see a great deal for an item you want on Black Friday, it’s best to snatch it up while you can instead of waiting for Cyber Monday.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

These popular earbuds offer 24 hours of battery life, thanks to the included charging case. They connect easily to your iPhone with a single tap and automatically pause your audio when you remove them from your ears.

Sold by Amazon

KitchenAid 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

With a 325-watt motor, this powerful, user-friendly stand mixer makes it easy to whip up your favorite recipes. It includes a wire whip, flat beater, dough hook and even a pouring shield to prevent messes. The mixing bowl is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Sold by Macy’s, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop

Gamers will love this high-performance laptop that can handle the demands of gaming, streaming and videos. It boots up extremely quickly and offers more storage space than similar models. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 card provides cutting-edge graphics, too.

Sold by Dell

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

This compact Keurig coffee maker is perfect for even the smallest of kitchens. It can brew three different cup sizes and even accommodate travel mugs that measure up to 7 inches tall. It also automatically shuts itself off 5 minutes after its final brew to save energy.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iPad Air 4th Generation

This top-of-the-line tablet offers many of the same functions as a computer in a compact, lightweight device. It has an A14 Bionic chip that can handle tasks like file transfers and video editing with ease. The front-facing HD camera also allows for crystal-clear FaceTime calls.

Sold by Amazon

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender

Vitamin high-performance blenders can make life in the kitchen much easier, and this user-friendly model takes all the guesswork out of blending. The 2 peak HP motor can pulverize ice and hard ingredients, and the 10 variable speeds allow you to control the texture of blends, all the way from smooth purees to chunky salsas.

Sold by Macy’s, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

Shark IQ Self-Empty Base Robot Vacuum

For anyone tired of vacuuming, this robot vacuum does all the work for you with powerful suction and a self-emptying base that can hold 30 days’ worth of dirt. It can be controlled with both phone or voice commands and provides a total home mapping room select feature that lets you decide which rooms the vacuum will clean.

Sold by Amazon

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier

Keep the air in your home clean of allergens and pollutants with this 3-in-1 air purifier. Not only can it remove 99.97% of the particles in the air with its HEPA filter, but it also works as a fan and heater. It oscillates to circulate purified air throughout the room and features a nighttime mode for quieter operation, too.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

Nintendo Switch

This gaming system makes it easy for the whole family to game together and for individuals to game on the go with a handheld console. It can be linked with eight other consoles for multiplayer games and offers up to 9 hours of battery life.

Sold by Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer XL

Enjoy your favorite fried foods like French fries and chicken fingers with less fat in this large-capacity air fryer. In addition to air frying, it can also roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate foods. Its basket is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Insignia 24-Inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV

This TV allows you to access all your favorite streaming services without a separate device, so you can watch movies and TV shows whenever you want. It also features an Alexa voice remote that makes it easy to search for media, launch apps and more.

Sold by Amazon

HP ENVY x360 Convertible Laptop

If you’re not sure whether you need a laptop or a tablet, this HP computer gives you the best of both worlds. The 2-in-1 laptop features a touch screen and high-def display with sharp, brilliant color. It also has an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB memory for fast processing speeds.

Sold by HP

Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Plus

Get dinner to the table fast on busy weeknights with this 9-in-1 pressure cooker that can also work as a slow cooker, ricer cooker, steamer, saute pan and more. It even features 13 customizable programs that allow you to prepare meals with the touch of a single button. Its 6-quart capacity is perfect for families, too.

Sold by Home Depot, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and Macy’s

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

Get a better sense of where you’re from and how your genes affect your health with this genetic testing kit. It traces your ancestry through DNA across more than 2000 regions and reveals if you’re a carrier for certain genetic conditions. The collection process is extremely easy and painless.

Sold by Amazon

Echo 4th Gen

Plenty of Amazon Alexa-enabled smart devices will be on sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this smart speaker is a standout model because of its compact size and versatility. You can use it to stream music, podcasts and audiobooks. You can also check the weather and news with Alexa. It can even help you make hands-free calls.

Sold by Amazon

