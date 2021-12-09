Best blue rug

Many businesses and offices have blue color schemes, believing it improves productivity in their workers.

Which blue rugs are best?

Blue is the color of the ocean and sky, its deep hues bestowing a feeling of tranquility in interior design. The comfort of a plush blue rug underfoot can embellish rustic and contemporary spaces, and it is a wise choice for any aspiring home decorator.

If you’re looking for a cozy rug with an understated design, the Winston Porter Ardhan Geometric Slate Blue Area Rug is the perfect fit. It comes in a comforting shade of dark blue and in many different sizes.

What to know before you buy a blue rug

Blue has incredible versatility in interior design and pairs with warm and cool colors alike. For this reason, a blue area rug fits into any room theme, given it is properly sized and placed.

The color blue

Blue accents in a room can influence your mood and perception, giving you a feeling of serenity and blissfulness. Blue is vibrant in the sunlight and soothing in darkness, making it ideal for bedroom spaces.

Shades of blue can join red, orange, yellow, green, purple and neutral color palettes. All room styles have easily-contrived blue color schemes and can be as bold or subdued as you wish.

Eclectic , high-contrast rooms use bright shades of blue mixed with yellow and orange.

, rooms use bright shades of blue mixed with yellow and orange. Scandinavian and modern designs utilize accents of navy blue among neutral colors.

and designs utilize accents of navy blue among neutral colors. Coastal styles have light greens and blues with natural wood-stained furniture.

styles have light greens and blues with natural wood-stained furniture. Bohemian mixes blues, oranges and reds with earth-toned colors and metallics.

Proper placement

The first step to finding a new rug is determining its dimensions. Your rug should fit under all the furniture in a given area with 18 inches of exposed floor surrounding it. All sides should have significant floor space unless up against a wall.

If the room you’re working with is compact, consider a light-blue rug to make your space feel bigger. On the other hand, a dark-blue rug makes an imposingly large space feel cozier. Remember that an oversized rug can even make large rooms feel cramped and cluttered rather than aesthetically pleasing.

A rug pad is often necessary to keep a carpet gripped to the floor.

Pile height

The pile is the length of the fibers in a rug. Consider where you’re placing your rug — if it is in a busy area, you should opt for a low pile where the fibers are less than an inch in height. Low pile rugs do not attract as much dirt and are easier to clean, making them the best rugs for parents and pet owners. Although high pile rugs are considered more luxurious and comfortable, they may not be a practical choice for your home.

What to look for in a quality blue rug

A rug in any blue shade is made with durable fabric and has no permanent irregularities upon purchase.

Fabric and counts

Most rugs are made from wool, synthetics (polyester, polypropylene or nylon), silk, cotton or jute. Wool and synthetics are the most common, being treasured by rug connoisseurs for very different reasons.

Wool is the most luxurious textile, it is expensive but can last for decades if cared for properly. Most wool rugs are sold as vintage pieces, sporting traditional patterns and natural fading. These rugs are stain-resistant, durable and often heavy-weight.

You may have heard synthetic rugs are the inferior rival to wool. Although synthetics are cheaper and have much shorter lifespans, usually around 2 to 5 years, they have other perks over wool. These rugs can be stain, fade and water-resistant, and they do not require occasional professional cleaning. Given your washer can accommodate it, many synthetic carpets are machine-washable which is incredibly convenient to remove dirt and grime.

How it was made

There are two main methods of crafting rugs: power loom and handmade. Pragmatically speaking, power loom rugs are significantly cheaper than handmade pieces and less likely to have defects and irregularities. However, they are more limited in color and style and lack the sentimentality of a hand-knotted craft.

No irregularities

An excellent rug, made by man or machine, will not have visible mistakes in its finished state. There should be no abrash markings, streaks of unintended and uneven color dye. You should also look for sprouting — strands of structural and backing material that poke from random spots.

Synthetic rugs usually have creases and curled edges when first shipped. These flatten with time and are not permanent issues to stress over.

How much you can expect to spend on a blue rug

A standard blue rug costs $90-$1,000, depending on the size and quality.

Blue rug FAQ

What color walls go with a blue rug?

A. A blue rug looks best with neutral colored walls, such as white, beige and grays. You can also do a blue wall that is a shade lighter or darker than your rug.

Can you place a rug over the carpet?

A. You can place a rug over low pile carpets and even other rugs. You may not want to place them on high pile carpets, as they do not stay put or stay flat.

What’s the best blue rug to buy?

Top blue rug

Winston Porter Ardhan Geometric Slate Blue Area Rug

What you need to know: This slate blue rug has a Moroccan geometric design and comes in over 20 different sizes.

What you’ll love: The design of this rug is a traditional-modern fusion and it is high pile, making it perfect for bedrooms and cozy living rooms. It has a “made clean” guarantee that the manufacturer used sustainable practices.

What you should consider: The plush style requires more upkeep.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top blue rug for the money

Mistana Hillsby Oriental Area Rug

What you need to know: This low pile rug has a light blue and beige Persian design.

What you’ll love: This rug appears vintage but is made of polypropylene materials, making it water-resistant. It has a soft faded look that is low maintenance and beautiful in design.

What you should consider: You need a rug pad to keep it from slipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Zipcode Design Stuart Abstract Blue Area Rug

What you need to know: This synthetic rug has a blue and beige watercolor design.

What you’ll love: This rug is stain, water and fade-resistant, making it perfect for busy and sunlit areas. It has a medium pile height that is plush yet easily maintained.

What you should consider: This rug has a latex backing ,but needs a rug pad to keep it in place.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

