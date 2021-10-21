Best boyfriend jeans

Boyfriend jeans are a comfortable and stylish alternative to skinny jeans for those who want to shake up their look by adding a strong but relaxed feel to their wardrobe.

Which boyfriend jeans are best?

Attributed to Marilyn Monroe in the 1960s, the boyfriend jeans trend allows women to own a more relaxed, masculine look, with a feminine twist. As Monroe showcased this new look, it encouraged women’s empowerment and freedom to wear outfits other than dresses and pencil skirts. The top boyfriend jeans on the market today are the Shein Women’s High Waist Wide Leg Boyfriend Jeans.

What to know before you buy boyfriend jeans

Try before you buy

As such with many other clothing items, it is imperative that you try on a pair of boyfriend jeans before buying them. If you are ordering online, it may be helpful to try on a similar pair in-store to at least get a feel for the style, so you know exactly what to look for (or what to avoid) when shopping online. In addition, be sure to take a look at the return policy before making your final purchase online.

Length

A great way to add flare to a pair of boyfriend jeans is by rolling the bottom pant legs up to the ankle or slightly higher, depending on your height and the shoes selected. Doing this can help shape the jeans and give them more style.

Style

There are different styles of boyfriend jeans, so if one particular pair doesn’t feel right to you, don’t worry. Some boyfriend jeans are slim, low-rise hip-huggers, which started becoming popular around 2012, while many that are increasingly popular among the Gen-Z crowd today are high-waisted and wide at the leg. It is important to know which look you are going for before purchasing boyfriend jeans.

What to look for in a quality pair of boyfriend jeans

Quality fit

Boyfriend jeans are made to look slightly baggy, slouchy and relaxed. However, they should still fit, so it is important to buy the right size, brand and style that suits you. Quality jeans are designed in such a way that not only highlights style and allows for casual living, but is also flattering to the body. A good, quality pair of boyfriend jeans will fit in the waist, give you the look of a more masculine jean, while still flattering your body type.

Quality fabric

Most often, what you want to look for in a quality pair of boyfriend jeans is quality fabric, which consists of denim. Denim is a form of cotton that is durable and creates a unique design with its structure. Quality denim offers a slimming fit and great color.

Quality detail

The details in boyfriend jeans may seem small but they make a difference. Everything from the zipper length, pocket design and placement, embroidering as well as distressing can turn a bland pair of jeans into something fresh and edgy.

How much you can expect to spend on boyfriend jeans

The price of boyfriend jeans is dependent on the brand, as well as the quality and durability of the fabric. On average, most prices range from $30 all the way up to about $200.

Boyfriend jeans FAQ

What should I wear with boyfriend jeans?

A. For high-waisted boyfriend jeans, white sneakers, a belt, a crop top with unbuttoned plaid or a checkered blouse completes the ensemble perfectly for a youthful ’90s look. However, for low-rise boyfriend jeans, rolling up the bottom cuff and pairing it with booties, a casual t-shirt tucked in at the front, along with a blazer and accessories creates a more mature, entrepreneurial look.

Who can pull off boyfriend jeans?

A. Like everything else in fashion, it’s all about having the confidence to wear what you want. Additionally, it is important to wear what makes you feel best. As for the most flattering ways to wear boyfriend jeans, for those with more straight, slender frames, the high-waisted, flared boyfriend jeans tend to be best for accentuating curves. For naturally curvy shapes, the boot cut mid-rise boyfriend jeans do a great job of slimming and elongating frames.

What’s the best boyfriend jeans to buy?

Top boyfriend jeans

Shein Women’s High Waist Wide Leg Boyfriend Jean

What you need to know: These high-waisted, wide-leg boyfriend jeans are a reinvented 90s look with a baggy boyfriend feel.

What you’ll love: The jeans taper inward at the waist and flare out in the leg, which accentuates and slims the waist. In contrast to other boyfriend jeans, these highlight the feminine shape.

What you should consider: The denim is structured and not flexible, which may make it unsuitable for active events.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top boyfriend jeans for the money

Calvin Klein Slim Boyfriend Jean

What you need to know: These tony-blue-colored slim boyfriend jeans by Calvin Klein are a breath of fresh air with their relaxed fit and straight cut.

What you’ll love: This pair is made of material from cotton, polyester and 2% elastane, which creates a comfortable waist and gives flexibility while still fitting like a glove.

What you should consider: They must be worn rolled, as they are not full length when unrolled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wrangler Women’s Retro High Rise Stretch Boyfriend Jean

What you need to know: Made of cotton, polyester and spandex, these jeans are a great fit for those looking to be stylish and comfortable at the same time.

What you’ll love: These jeans are relaxed, casual and provide the trendy boyfriend look, yet fitted in all the right places to accentuate feminine curves. They feature details in the embroidering to give an added touch of style.

What you should consider: There are no other options to choose from, as they are only available in light-colored denim.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Mary Hicks writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.