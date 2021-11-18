Carpet shampoo can help you clean odors and stains out of your carpet and can prevent issues in the future, too.

Which carpet shampoos are best?

Your household floor inevitably gets dirty from contaminants like dust and particles that people track into the house and from open windows bringing in allergens like pollen. And, it’s no secret that the carpet can be a huge pain to clean. However, carpet shampoo can help you clean odors and stains out of your carpet and prevent issues in the future.

If you want the best carpet shampoo, Nature’s Miracle Stain and Odor Remover Carpet Shampoo is a first-class choice.

What to know before you buy a carpet shampoo

Consider the uses of carpet shampoo

Carpet shampoo is typically used along with a carpet cleaner, but some carpet shampoos can be directly applied from the container to spot clean your carpet. Some carpet shampoos are more efficient and effective than others, and it’s important to ensure the one you purchase works well with your cleaner.

Think about your goal with carpet shampoo

Consider what your goal is in using the carpet shampoo. Some carpet shampoo products target particular issues, like specific odors or stains. For instance, you might need a carpet shampoo that fights grease stains. Other carpet shampoo products have a more general focus.

Find the right quantity of carpet shampoo

Large containers of carpet shampoo include a half or full gallon of product, while smaller containers have about 16 to 25 ounces. You need space to store larger containers, but they are typically less expensive per ounce.

What to look for in a quality carpet shampoo

Anti-allergen

Some carpet shampoos help get rid of dander and allergens in your carpet, which works well if you live in a space with a lot of allergens and pollen.

Prevention

Some carpet shampoo formulas help prevent future pet-related accidents from staining your carpet.

Extra surfaces

There are a lot of carpet shampoos that clean appliances, countertops and hardwood floors, in addition to carpet. Just be careful with shampoos that claim to clean every kind of surface.

How much you can expect to spend on a carpet shampoo

Carpet shampoos range in price from less than $10 to more than $30. The most basic and budget-friendly carpet shampoos cost less than $10, while midrange options are $15-$30. High-end carpet shampoos go for more than $30.

Carpet shampoo FAQ

How often should you shampoo your carpet?

A. You should clean your carpets at least once per year, but most recommend every four to six months if possible. You might want to shampoo the carpet more often if it gets a lot of foot traffic or if you have a fairly light-colored carpet that shows a lot of stains and dirt.

You should also spot clean your carpet anytime there’s an accident on the floor, especially if the accident is related to pets. The longer the stain sits on the carpet, the more difficult it is to clean or remove, even if you have a top carpet shampoo.

Should you dilute your carpet shampoo?

A. With some carpet shampoos, you need to dilute them before using them, so you should read and follow the carpet shampoo instructions as closely as possible for the best results. It might seem like companies just want you to use too much carpet shampoo product so that you’ll purchase more product later on, but you shouldn’t cut corners when it comes to product volume or water volume, since it could lead to bad results.

How long does the carpet shampooing process usually take?

A. When you’re shampooing the carpet with a cleaner, the process usually takes about 4-6 hours from the beginning to the end. It might take more or less time, depending on the specific carpet, carpet shampoo or machine. It’s better to plan ahead when you’re shampooing the carpet, since you may need to leave your home during the drying process.

There is often a chemical smell associated with your carpet shampoo. You might also need to run over the carpet another time with cold water in the cleaning machine to get rid of leftover carpet shampoo without activating the shampoo further.

What are the best carpet shampoos to buy?

Top carpet shampoo

Nature’s Miracle Stain and Odor Remover Carpet Shampoo

What you need to know: This deep-cleaning carpet shampoo from Nature’s Miracle is meant to work with your water or steam carpet shampooing device.

What you’ll love: The carpet shampoo smells fresh, works with no heat, and uses an enzyme formula to get rid of bad smells. The enzymes keep working after you apply the shampoo and clean the carpet until the carpet dries.

What you should consider: The enzymes in the carpet cleaner might smell bad after you first use this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top carpet shampoo for the money

Hoover Renewal Deep-Cleaning Carpet Shampoo

What you need to know: This inexpensive carpet shampoo product from Hoover is a top choice for car interiors, stairs, upholstery, and carpets.

What you’ll love: This highly concentrated Hoover carpet shampoo offers a fresh linen scent and works well in full-size cleaning machines. It also works better when used with a Hoover carpet cleaner and Hoover stain remover.

What you should consider: Some users say it’s good for general cleaning, but doesn’t work as well as a deep-cleaning product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Genesis 950 5-Gallon Professional-Strength Concentrate Carpet Shampoo

What you need to know: This carpet shampoo formula cleans appliances, kitchens, bathrooms, carpets, and more.

What you’ll love: This Genesis 950 carpet shampoo is environmentally friendly and contains 5 gallons per container. The carpet shampoo also works fairly well when presoaked and removes stains, spots, and pet odors effectively.

What you should consider: The product doesn’t ship to California, so keep this in mind if you live in California.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.