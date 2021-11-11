Best Christmas lights sale

Don’t worry about the many types of Christmas lights available. It all comes down to personal preference, so buy the ones you like and ignore the ones you don’t.

What are the best Christmas lights ON sale?

Whether wrapped around your tree, encircling your living room or decorating the exterior of your house, Christmas lights add more sparkle to the festive season. You might be wondering when the best Christmas light sales are to get great deals on these holiday essentials.

While you’re unlikely to find sales dedicated to Christmas lights alone, there are still bargains to be had. You can find some excellent Christmas light deals on all types of lights, whether indoor or outdoor, white or multicolored.

When to find Christmas lights ON sale

The run-up to Christmas is the time when there’s the highest demand for Christmas lights, so it might seem like you wouldn’t find the best deals at this time of year. However, it’s also the time when manufacturers and retailers are the most competitive with sales, so you’ll always find some offers around. Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known more for their tech deals than Christmas decorations, you’ll often find some solid sales, so it’s worth taking a look. You’ll also find other discounts on Christmas lights spaced out in November and December, so there’s plenty of time to find a bargain. If you’re unsure of where to look first, check out the BestReviews email newsletter, which contains information on a wide range of deals.

Best Christmas lights on sale

This selection of Christmas lights features products that are either on sale now or likely to be offered at a discounted price before Christmas based on data from previous years. It doesn’t hurt to add items you’re considering that aren’t on sale yet to your online shopping basket, so you’ll notice when deals go live and can easily check out.

Brizled Color Changing Christmas Lights

Can’t decide whether to opt for white or colored lights? Why not have both in one string of lights? These color-changing lights have a range of modes, allowing you to have 100% white lights, 100% multicolor lights, 70% white with 30% multicolor lights or 30% white with 70% multicolor lights. Plus, you can select from a range of flashing or steady-on lighting modes, as well as four brightness settings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Magictec 300 LED Curtain String Light

These curtain lights feature 10 strands of 30 lights designed to hang down a wall to create an eye-catching festive display. They emit a cozy warm white light and have eight lighting modes from which to choose. They’re suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Twinkle Star 100 LED Star String Lights

If you want a change from your standard string lights, this offering features bulbs shaped like five-pointed stars. Depending on your preference, you can choose from warm white, cool white, blue or multicolored options. They’re IP44 waterproof, so you can use them either indoors or outdoors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Blingstar Christmas Lights

These classic multicolor Christmas lights are perfect for bringing festive cheer to indoor or outdoor spaces. You have a choice of either a 100-light string measuring 33 feet or a 200-light string measuring 66 feet. They’re end-to-end extendable, so you can chain up to four strings together when you need more length.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

612 Vermont Clear Christmas Lights

These are simple, clear white Christmas lights with a warm glow, available in strings of either 50 or 100 lights. The white wire makes them perfect for decorating light-colored walls or wrapping around white painted banisters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Brightown Meteor Shower Lights

Anyone looking for Christmas lights that offer a striking display will love these meteor shower tube lights. Each tube contains 24 LED lights that flash consecutively to give a shooting star or falling rain effect. Each string of lights has eight tubes that measure around a foot long, but you can connect several strings together for a bigger display.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

AnyCosy Strawberry Christmas Lights

With large strawberry-shaped bulbs, these Christmas lights have more of a vintage appeal when compared with standard LED lights. They’re multicolored with red, blue, green, orange and yellow faceted bulbs. They’re battery-operated, so you can hang them indoors or outdoors without the need for a power outlet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Brizled Outdoor Christmas Lights

Featuring 240 waterproof LED bulbs over a 78-foot string, these Christmas lights are perfect for outdoor use, though don’t let that stop you from using them indoors if you want to. They feature a built-in timer that will set your lights to come on for 6 hours and stay off for 18 hours, which is ideal if you want them to turn on around dusk and stay on well into the night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Haili LED Christmas Tree Lights

You can choose from three options with these lights, including warm white, multicolor or a color-changing option that you can switch between warm white and multicolor. The latter is the most versatile option and is worth a few dollars extra if you can’t decide between multicolored or white, especially if you wait for a sale.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Yuletime Christmas Lights

If you prefer incandescent Christmas lights to LEDs, these are an excellent choice, though they aren’t as eco-friendly or cheap to run. You have a choice of seven color options, and they come on a green wire that’s perfect for wrapping around a tree.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

NOMA C9 LED Quick Clip Christmas Lights

With built-in clips, these Christmas lights are quick and easy to hang anywhere you can clip them. They’re rated for outdoor use, though they are great indoors too. The large faceted bulbs are striking and they’re available in a range of colors, including white, green and multicolor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Blingstar Icicle Lights

These icicle lights hang down at irregular lengths to give an icicle effect. They look great used either indoors or outdoors and have a classic warm white glow for a cozy feel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

