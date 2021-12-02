Best Easy-Bake Oven mix

Easy-Bake Ovens are fun for kids and their parents. Plus, they encourage creativity and teach children the basics of baking.

Which Easy-Bake Oven mixes are best?

The Easy-Bake Oven is a functional, electric toy oven that’s been around since the 1960s. Although the traditional version of the toy oven is no longer in production, it’s still possible to get Easy-Bake Oven mixes for those who still have one. If you’re thinking about getting a refill or mix for either your own oven or a loved one’s, there are a few things worth knowing. But if you just want a multi-pack that’s great for all sorts of fun kids’ parties, check out the Easy-Bake Refill Super Pack.

What to know before you buy an Easy-Bake Oven mix

Kenner vs. Hasbro

Kenner was the first producer of the Easy-Bake Oven and continued to produce it until the company was acquired by Hasbro. The original toy oven looked similar to a traditional oven and used two 100-watt incandescent light bulbs to heat and bake food. Over time, the look and design of the Easy-Bake Oven changed to become more colorful and marketable to kids.

Both Kenner’s and Hasbro’s versions of the toy oven functioned as you’d expect and could bake different things. Most of the time, the toy came with a couple of Easy-Bake Oven mixes, but there were also options to get refills separately.

Although the classic version of the Easy-Bake Oven is no longer produced, the Easy-Bake brand still makes plenty of Easy-Bake Oven mix refills.

Types of ovens

Over the decades, there have been various types of Easy-Bake Ovens. First, there was the push-through version. With this type, it was necessary to use a pan pusher to slide the small pans, usually one at a time. To retrieve the baked food, you would then need to push or pull the pan back out from the other side. Later on, Hasbro introduced a front-loading toy oven. Although it was easier to use, it also came with various safety hazards.

Easy-Bake Ovens continued to use incandescent light bulbs until around 2011. At that time, Hasbro produced the Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven, which used a dedicated heating element instead. This newer model was considered an improvement by many since it didn’t require frequent bulb replacements.

For the most part, any Easy-Bake Oven mix is compatible with any Easy-Bake Oven. However, mixes that produce larger amounts of food may not fit in smaller ovens. If they do fit, they may not cook all the way through due to how thick the batter is.

Safety hazards

The Easy-Bake Oven has been a fun way to entertain young boys and girls for decades. But it isn’t without its flaws.

Over the years, kids have suffered various injuries from improperly using the toy electric oven. Injuries and safety hazards include:

Second- and third-degree burns

Slammed fingers in the front-loading version

Fingers caught in the oven grates

Consuming raw or partially cooked food

Always provide adult supervision to children when using an Easy-Bake Oven. That way, you can keep children safe while still having fun and teaching them the art of baking.

What to look for in a quality Easy-Bake Oven mix

Combo packs

If you bought an Easy-Bake Oven, you should have received several mixes with it. But if you’re looking to buy refills, you can either get single packs (at a reduced cost) or combination packs. Combo packs typically include between three and eight different mixes.

Ingredients

The ingredients depend on the Easy-Bake Oven mix itself. Typically, the package will indicate what’s inside. If it doesn’t, reach out to customer service and ask.

That said, common Easy-Bake Oven mixes include:

Brownies

Red velvet cupcakes

Pizza

Brownie sticks

Pretzels

Chocolate chip cookies

Pink sugar cookies

Devil’s food cake

Many of the ingredients in these mixes are similar to the ingredients used in the full-sized or regular versions of the baked goods.

If you have a kid with a food allergy, keep in mind that some mixes contain ingredients like milk, soy, wheat, egg, tree nuts or peanuts. Check the ingredients on the package before using it.

Experimenting with mixes

You can experiment with different mixes by creating your own recipe altogether. When making your own recipes, just make sure the ingredients work together and are proportionate to the Easy-Bake Oven. That way, they will bake just fine in the toy oven.

Optional accessories

Easy-Bake Ovens usually came with such things as pans, pan pushers, recipe booklets, mixes, sugar crystals and more. Some mixes include frosting mixes or sauces as well as baked goods.

How much you can expect to spend on an Easy-Bake Oven mix

An individual refill costs around $8, though multipacks range from around $24 to $75.

Easy-Bake Oven mix FAQ

Can I use regular baking mixes in an Easy-Bake Oven?

A. In most cases, it should be fine to use a regular baking mix in the Easy-Bake Oven. Just make sure the toy oven can reach a high enough temperature to fully bake the ingredients. Also, be sure to use pans that are compatible with the Easy-Bake Oven.

Can my 5-year-old use an Easy-Bake Oven?

A. Easy-Bake Ovens are electric, so it’s better to keep children under the age of 8 away from them. If you do let young children use the toy, be sure to supervise them.

What are the best Easy-Bake Oven mixes to buy?

Top Easy-Bake Oven mixes

Easy-Bake Refill Super Pack

What you need to know: This Easy-Bake Oven mix pack is perfect for the Ultimate Oven.

What you’ll love: It includes mixes for both salty and sweet treats. This includes several frosting mixes, two cookie mixes, two cake mixes, a salt packet and an egg wash mix. It also comes with a cheese sauce mix and pretzel mixes.

What you should consider: It’s a little pricey, but with 10 easy-to-follow recipes, this complete set is worth it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Easy-Bake Oven mixes for the money

20 Homemade Easy-Bake Oven Mixes

What you need to know: These unique, individually packaged recipes are prepared with care and make for delicious baked goods.

What you’ll love: Included are eight pizza dough mixes, three cake mixes, six brownie mixes and several frosting mixes. Each packet has everything you need to prepare it. Plus, the recipe is on the back of every mix.

What you should consider: The seller doesn’t accept returns, but they have great customer service.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Baking Bundle Baking Star Edition

What you need to know: This ultimate pack includes several large size mixes and a miniature whisk for easy preparation.

What you’ll love: In this set are recipes for whoopie pies, strawberry cakes, red velvet cakes and pizza. It also includes an Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven so kids can start baking straight away.

What you should consider: It’s on the expensive side and maybe more of a luxury gift.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

