Best electric knife

An electric knife can reduce the time it takes to carve a whole turkey to just one to two minutes.

Which electric knives are best?

Slicing a whole turkey, chicken or roast can still be a challenge no matter how sharp your carving knife is. So if you’re very not confident in your knife skills, an electric knife can make holidays and dinner parties much easier.

An electric knife features a small motor that moves its two serrated blades to cut through meat with ease. As a result, you can carve a whole turkey or other large cuts of meat much more quickly, so your guests don’t have to wait long to be fed. If you’re looking for a powerful electric knife that fits comfortably in the hand, the Bubba Li-Ion Cordless Electric Fillet Knife is your top choice.

What to know before you buy an electric knife

Who needs an electric knife?

If you’re not sure whether you need an electric knife for your kitchen, it helps to think about the foods you usually cook. Do you often make whole chickens, turkey or roasts? An electric knife can be a lifesaver for carving these. It can also make quick work of a loaf of bread, so if you slice fresh bread regularly, you may want one, too.

Even if you only host holiday dinners with big roasts once or twice a year, an electric knife can be helpful if you experience arthritis or weakness in your hands. You don’t need to use as much pressure to drive an electric knife through the meat, so it’s much easier to use.

Corded vs. cordless

You can choose from both corded and cordless electric knives.

A corded electric knife has to be plugged in for operation, so you may not be able to use it wherever you want. However, a cordless model runs on batteries, allowing you to use it at your dinner table even if there isn’t an outlet nearby. In addition, you can find some cordless models with a rechargeable battery, so you only have to plug them in to recharge the battery.

A corded electric knife is usually more powerful because it receives consistent power from the outlet. On the other hand, a cordless model can lose some of its power as the battery drains. You can move a cordless electric knife more freely and easily, though.

Safety features

Because a motor moves the blades, you’ll want to ensure an electric knife has safety features to protect you from nicks and cuts.

An electric knife’s blades should also have safety locks that prevent them from moving accidentally when you’re holding the knife. And it’s a good idea to choose a model with a safety stop button that cuts power quickly in the event of an accident.

What to look for in a quality electric knife

Blade options

The majority of electric knives come with multiple blade options. They’re interchangeable, so you can replace them based on the type of carving or slicing you need to do. For example, some knives include a blade specifically for carving meat and another for slicing bread.

The ideal length for an electric knife blade is 7 to 9 inches. A longer blade is more flexible when cutting around bones or tougher sections of meat. Stainless steel blades are usually the most durable option, too, because they’re less likely to warp or rust.

Handle design

Electric knives have their motor in the handle, which can cause them to vibrate during use. Some users find these vibrations uncomfortable and even painful. Look for a model with an ergonomic handle that fits well in your hand to limit the vibrations and allow you to hold it more comfortably.

Speeds

Some electric knives offer variable speeds, so you can adjust the knife’s speed based on what you’re cutting. Increasing or decreasing the speed can also help you control how thick or thin your slices are.

Extras

You can find electric knives that include accessories to help with all of your carving needs. For example, some models come with a carving fork to keep the meat steady as you’re carving. Many include a storage case for the knife, too, so you don’t have to worry about cutting a finger on a blade while you’re reaching for it in a drawer.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric knife

Electric knives usually cost between $15-$170. You’ll typically pay between $15-$20 for single-blade models without any accessories, but an electric knife that includes a carving fork and storage case generally costs between $25-$40. For knives with multiple blades and accessories, though, you’ll pay between $45-$70. Those with three or more blades and accessories go for $85-$175.

Electric knife FAQ

Do electric knives require sharpening?

A. Most electric knives feature serrated blades that can keep their edge longer than straight blades. As a result, many manufacturers don’t suggest sharpening the knives. Other electric knives do require sharpening with a sharpening rod when they start to dull, though. Always check your knife’s care guide to determine whether sharpening the blade is necessary.

How safe is an electric knife?

A. If used properly, an electric knife is just as safe as a traditional knife. Make sure that the knife’s safety lock is always engaged unless you’re ready to carve with it. Tuck your fingers in and away from the blades during carving, too.

What’s the best electric knife to buy?

Top electric knife

Bubba Li-Ion Cordless Electric Fillet Knife

What you need to know: This powerful electric knife is pricey, but it offers cordless operation and a comfortable grip. It works especially well for fish.

What you’ll love: It comes with four serrated blades for cutting meat, poultry and fish. It also includes a storage case that holds the blades. Its lithium-ion batteries can run for 3-5 hours on a single charge. It’s a popular model for fishing, camping, hunting and RV trips.

What you should consider: Its blades can become dull fairly quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric knife for the money

Cuisinart Electric Knife

What you need to know: This electric knife is a solid, basic model, but still offers plenty of handy features and comes in at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: It has a durable, dishwasher-safe stainless steel blade. It also boasts a one-touch safety lock and quick-release blades. The non-slip handle is ergonomically designed to provide a comfortable grip. It’s backed by a warranty, too.

What you should consider: Its exterior can get warm when used for prolonged periods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Black+Decker 9-Inch Electric Carving Knife

What you need to know: This popular knife is durable and sturdy, making it an excellent value for the price.

What you’ll love: It’s extremely easy to use, so it’s an excellent knife for beginners. Its blade is long enough to easily slice through large cuts of meat. The serrated edge works well for cheese and bread, too. It also has a non-slip ergonomic handle and a safety lock trigger.

What you should consider: It doesn’t offer variable speed options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

