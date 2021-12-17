Best emerald green dress

Because emerald green is such a versatile color, you’ll find emerald green dresses that are suitable for any season or occasion.

Which emerald green dresses are best?

Are you looking for a dress in a color that pops? An emerald green dress is an excellent option. The vibrant shade of green is versatile for different occasions and looks stunning on different skin tones.

If you are ready to buy an emerald green dress but aren’t sure how to find one that fits your style, we can help. The BestReviews team has compiled information and tips to assist you in your shopping effort. We’ve also highlighted a few of our favorite dresses, including the Grace Karin Loose Chiffon Dress that offers a touch of elegance for special events.

What to know before you buy an emerald green dress

If you love the color green, owning an emerald green dress is a must. You’ll be able to make an informed purchase when you consider key factors before you shop.

What is emerald green?

Just like its name implies, emerald green is named after the prized gemstone that shares the same name and hue. The popular shade of green is bold and vivid with just a hint of blue. Although it varies slightly, emerald green is similar to kelly, jade and true greens. Its bright quality puts it in the jewel-tone category with sapphire blue, amethyst purple and ruby red.

What styles of dresses will I find in emerald green?

Because emerald green is elegant and sophisticated, gowns, bridesmaids’ dresses and party dresses are readily available in this impressive color. However, that doesn’t mean that you won’t find other types of emerald green dresses, such as mini dresses, maxi dresses and sundresses. Casual and career dresses are also available in this popular shade of green.

Accessorizing an emerald green dress

When it comes to choosing accessories to wear with an emerald green dress, there are no strict dos or don’ts. While you can easily pair your new dress with your favorite jewelry, shoes and handbag to suit your individual style, here are a few ideas that never go out of style.

Jewelry: Emerald green looks great with metals, so it’s easy to pair a dress with yellow, rose or white gold or sterling silver pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings and even hair accessories. Jewelry with red, purple, yellow, green crystals or gemstones complements green.

Handbags: Neutral-toned handbags won’t detract from the beauty of an emerald green dress. Tan, beige, gray and black are good options. A metallic, satin or sequin-embellished clutch goes nicely with a green gown for fancy occasions.

Shoes: Shoes in neutral colors are ideal for an emerald green dress. Opt for pumps or heels for elaborate gowns; sandals or ballerina flats for casual or summery dresses.

Other accessories: Depending on the type you choose, adding a jacket, scarf or belt is a good way to add an element of style to an emerald green dress. Colors like black, eggplant, gold and even pink create a unique contrast against the vibrant green hue.

What to look for in a quality emerald green dress

Does an emerald green dress come in my size? What materials should I look for? What about the characteristics that make it stand out? When you shop for your new green dress, these are some factors to consider.

Sizes

Although not all emerald green dresses are available in an extensive selection of sizes, there are many attractive options on the market in sizes that range from small to large. When you shop online, you’ll find that the listings for quality dresses have size charts to help you find your perfect size.

Materials

Emerald green dresses are available in classic materials like cotton, rayon and polyester. However, dresses made for formal events are often made of luxurious fabrics like satin, silk and chiffon.

Structural elements

Whether you prefer a dress that offers full coverage or a design that’s short and sleeveless, you’ll have many options to choose from that come in emerald green. Various sleeve lengths, necklines and hem lengths fit different design preferences.

Additional features

Some emerald green dresses are fairly basic, which gives the wearer more creative possibilities when selecting accessories. However, if you prefer a dress that makes a statement, you’ll find styles that feature wrap ties, decorative closures, sequins and lace.

How much you can expect to spend on an emerald green dress

If you prefer a high-end emerald green dress from a popular designer, you may pay thousands of dollars. However, You don’t have to spend a lot for a stylish emerald green dress and will be able to find fashionable options for $25-$200.

Emerald green dress FAQ

Can anyone wear emerald green?

A. Yes. Since emerald green has both cool blue and neutral green tones, it contrasts nicely with light skin and complements dark skin. It’s often classified as a color that looks great on most people regardless of their skin tone or hair color.

Does emerald jewelry go with an emerald green dress?

A. An emerald dress looks fabulous with emerald jewelry, especially a pendant necklace worn with a V-neck or scoop neckline or dangling emerald earrings paired with an updo hairstyle.

What are the best emerald green dresses to buy?

Top emerald green dress

Grace Karin Loose Chiffon Dress

What you need to know: If you are looking for an emerald green dress for a special occasion, you can’t go wrong with this lovely design.

What you’ll love: This is a vibrant green dress that features a figure-flattering silhouette, stylish flutter sleeves and above-the-knee cut. It’s crafted of elegant chiffon with a soft polyester lining. Choose from sizes small to 5X large.

What you should consider: Sizes tend to run a bit small, so you may need to order up a size or two for the best fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top emerald green dress for the money

Daily Ritual Jersey Standard-Fit Sleeveless Gathered Dress

What you need to know: This is an inexpensive and comfortable dress that’s bright, stylish and great for casual wear during warm seasons.

What you’ll love: Although affordable, this summery dress boasts a stylish sleeveless design with a modern cinched waist. It’s made of jersey material that’s lightweight and breathable. Sizes extra small to extra large ensure a good fit for most wearers.

What you should consider: The fabric has a strange smell that fades when washed. The waistline position may be too high for taller individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

R & M Richards Sequin Scoop-Back Gown

What you need to know: This sequin emerald green dress is the perfect pick for formal occasions.

What you’ll love: Gorgeous emerald green color combined with sequins and a diamond pattern make this elegant dress stand out. Full-length hemline, V-neck and scoop-back add to its drama. It comes in a choice of sizes from 6-16.

What you should consider: Comfort isn’t this dress’s main selling point, as the material is somewhat itchy and heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

