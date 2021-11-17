Best ethernet cable for gaming

Ethernet cables for gaming aren’t unlike regular ethernet cables, they’re just picked with speed, length and overall cable category in mind to ensure they suit the needs of the individual gamer’s internet connection.

Which ethernet cables for gaming are best?

Ethernet cables are fairly universal in the modern age, with the exception of a few key specifications. For the most part, this means the average consumer and gamer can use almost any ethernet cable for gaming, so long as they include the speed, length and other physical requirements needed by the user.

Out of a wide range of options, the UGREEN Cat7 Ethernet Cable offers a great pick for any gamer, with up to 10Gbps of data transfer speeds and a convenient flat cable that can easily route through tough-to-navigate spaces.

What to know before you buy an ethernet cable for gaming

Where you need to run your ethernet cable

Most importantly, the best ethernet cables need to be tailored to the user and where they plan to run the cable. For example, those running their cables outdoors want to make sure they get a cable that’s rated for outside weather, while others may simply need something to run throughout the house.

Cable design physical needs

While many users keep their gaming devices near an internet router, others may need to run their cables throughout the house, requiring longer lengths or specific shapes for getting around tough spots. In particular, a wide range of ethernet cables come in a flat configuration, which can sometimes make them easier to fit through small holes or other tight spaces.

Ethernet cable categories

Ethernet cable categories largely refer to the standard of cable they feature, and their general rate of data transfer speeds. You’ll see cable categories written out including a number for specification. For example, ethernet cables are rated and written out like Cat5, Cat5e, Cat6, Cat7 and Cat8. Unless you need it for professional use, Cat8 cables are rarely necessary, though they provide the fastest data transfer rates — even if your internet service doesn’t need the entire rate’s bandwidth. In general, ethernet cables of Cat6 and Cat7 offer up to 10Gbps of data transfer, which is usually more than enough, even for online gamers.

What to look for in a quality ethernet cable for gaming

Cable length

Perhaps the most straightforward necessity when buying ethernet cables is finding one that reaches where you need it to, since it’ll be useless if it doesn’t. Most ethernet cables range from 2-100 feet, so it might be worth measuring the distance between your gaming device and your router before you make your selection.

Data transfer speeds

It’s important to get an ethernet cable that can handle the data transfer speeds offered by your wireless connection. In most cases, you can do this by getting at least a Cat6 ethernet cable, which can typically handle up to 10Gbps of data transfer speeds. If you still have other needs or decide to go with a Cat5 cable variety, you may want to cross-check the product’s advertised data transfer speeds with your internet provider’s speeds.

Useful physical features

Other physical features can also affect which ethernet cable is best for gaming, since certain shapes and configurations can make it easier or harder to run your gaming console or PC to the internet router. Most common is the flat ethernet cable, which many find useful for snaking through tough corners of the house. Still, other models may also include a coiling piece of hardware that allows the user to deploy as much or as little cable slack as is needed.

How much you can expect to spend on an ethernet cable for gaming

Cheap ethernet cables for gaming may cost as little as $7 depending on their length and category, though longer ethernet cables and those made for industrial or other specific uses may cost as much as $35.

Ethernet cable for gaming FAQ

Do you need an ethernet cable for a gaming PC?

A. Depending on the hardware in your gaming PC, you may not necessarily need an ethernet cable. If you have a WLAN or wireless card, for example, you can probably use Wi-Fi to connect to the internet instead of an ethernet cable. However, if you want the best and most stable speeds while playing, an ethernet cable is probably going to be your best bet.

Are Cat6 ethernet cables good for gaming?

A. Cat6 ethernet cables are typically sufficient for gaming, depending on which model you end up with. Because Cat6 ethernet cables usually offer up to 10Gbps of data transfer speeds, they work just fine for the speeds offered by the user’s internet service provider.

What’s the best ethernet cable for gaming to buy?

Top ethernet cable for gaming

UGREEN High-Speed 10Gbps Cat7 Ethernet Cable with Flexible Flat Design

What you need to know: This Cat7 ethernet cable is a great pick for gamers, featuring up to 10Gbps of speed capacity and a convenient flexible flat cord design that makes it easy to route.

What you’ll love: This ethernet cable works great for gamers of all kinds, featuring the ability to be used with Playstation and Xbox consoles, in addition to working with PCs that include ethernet outlets. This cable also comes in a variety of sizes ranging from 3-50 feet.

What you should consider: A few users had a hard time getting this cable’s speeds to run as quickly as they wanted it to.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ethernet cable for gaming for the money

Mediabridge Ethernet 10Gbps Cat6 Ethernet Cable with Velcro Strap

What you need to know: Offering up to 10Gbps of speed, 15 feet of routable length and a convenient Velcro strap for helping organize cables, this affordable ethernet cable gets the job done at a low price.

What you’ll love: Along with 24 AWG standard conductors and premium shielding, this ethernet cable features data transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps, which is more than suitable for most online gaming. This cable is also available in both 15-foot and 25-foot configurations.

What you should consider: Some buyers preferred flat cables to this round cable and elected to buy elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Jadaol Cat6 50-Foot Ethernet Cable with Flat Cable Design and Cable Clips

What you need to know: For those who need extra length, this 50-foot flat ethernet cable is a great pick for gamers of all types, and comes with 15 convenient cable clips for mounting and routing.

What you’ll love: Offering up to 10Gbps of data transfer speed with its Cat6 makeup, this cable accommodates the speeds of the vast majority of users. This ethernet cable can be purchased in both 25-foot or 50-foot lengths, each featuring cable clips and a super-flat cable design.

What you should consider: These cables are far too long for the needs of most buyers, and many ended up going with something shorter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

