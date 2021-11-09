Best gift for every type of grandma

If Grandma loves to read, an e-book reader is the perfect gift. With one, she can download reading material including books, newspapers and magazines.

Which gift for every type of grandma is best?

Grandparents can provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also can play vital roles in the lives of our families whether they live close or far away. Because they are so important, only the best will do for Grandma. Whether your grandmother loves to cook, read, craft or spend time outside, there’s a gift sure to put a smile on her face. If you are not sure what Grandma really likes, you can’t go wrong with our most versatile choice, the Pix-Star 10-Inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Picture Frame.

For the literary grandma

If Grandma loves to read, an e-book reader is the perfect gift. With one, she can download reading material including books, newspapers and magazines. Once you get her the e-book reader, you can present her with gift cards in the future.

Kindle

What you need to know: Rated “Best for Beginners,” this e-book reader is perfect for Grandma. It comes with a glare-free screen and easily adjustable settings. The Kindle is Bluetooth capable and allows Grandma to use headphones with audible books.

What you’ll love: It comes with Kindle Unlimited, which provides access to thousands of books, newspapers and audiobooks. Grandma will never run out of options with this package deal.

What you should consider: This Kindle does not allow an internet connection; it is Wi-Fi compatible only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

For the nature-loving grandma

Butterfly Bliss Bird Feeder or Bath

What you need to know: Made of durable steel and glass construction, this feeder functions as a bird or butterfly feeder, or bird bath. Rated “Best of the Best” for butterfly feeders, this would be a great addition to Grandma’s garden or backyard patio.

What you’ll love: It comes in a wide variety of color options so you can choose Grandma’s favorite. The glass bowl holds a variety of bird feed.

What you should consider: The decorative chain for hanging seems a bit flimsy and may need reinforcement with heavier chain or wire.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Smithsonian Handbooks: Birds of North America — Eastern Region

What you need to know: Does Grandma love watching birds? If so, give her this bird guide from Smithsonian. This book is popular for its large information base on birds native to North America.

What you’ll love: Each bird species comes with an easy-to-follow, full informational page. Descriptions include information about behavior, breeding, nesting, conservation concerns and basically all the information you need to know about every bird species Grandma could run into if she lives in North America.

What you should consider: It is not a small book. Although paperback, it might be too heavy and bulky for Grandma to carry around.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

For the crafty grandma

Cricut Joy Machine

What you need to know: Do you have a grandma that loves to do arts and crafts or DIY projects? If you do, the Cricut Joy Machine is the perfect gift. Rated “Best of the Best” for Cricut Machines, this one is easy to use and inexpensive.

What you’ll love: It comes in a variety of purchase options, including a starter kit. This Cricut uses vinyl, HTV iron-on and vinyl material. Free Cricut apps are available on IOS or Android. Subscription apps are also available.

What you should consider: Cutting is difficult with heavy vinyl, and it won’t cut all the way through. More experienced crafters may need a stronger machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

For the grandma who loves to relax

Chanasya Super Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blankets

What you need to know: Super soft and cozy, this throw blanket rated “Best of the Best” for throw blankets will help Grandma relax. It comes in a wide variety of sizes and 14 color options.

What you’ll love: Made of 100% microfiber polyester, this blanket is machine washable.

What you should consider: Some customers noted discolorations when purchasing more than one blanket of the same color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

XVDZS 4-Pack Soy Candle Gift Set

What you need to know: Help Grandma relax with a soy candle gift set. Rated “Best Bang for the Buck,” these candles come in a variety of scents.

What you’ll love: These candles use pure soy wax, essential oils and an all-natural wick to burn smoke free. They come in decorative color and design patterns and burn around 25-30 hours.

What you should consider: Some customers might prefer larger candles. In this set, there are four 4.4-ounce jars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

For the cooking grandma

Spicewalla Kitchen Essentials Spices and Seasonings Set

What you need to know: If Grandma loves to cook, she will love the Spicewalla spice and seasoning set. It comes with 18 or 10 options in decorative tins.

What you’ll love: Spices are gluten free, non-GMO, kosher, keto and paleo friendly with no artificial flavors.

What you should consider: These spices do not have sprinkle-top lids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

The most versatile gift for any grandma

Still unsure what to get Grandma? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Help keep her connected to her family with a digital photo frame.

Pix-Star 10-Inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Picture Frame

What you need to know: This frame is perfect for sharing photos instantly with Grandma from your phone or tablet. You can share up to 25 high-resolution photos at once.

What you’ll love: Grandma can share photos of herself, too, right from the frame. There is no activation fee or subscription for the Pix-Star account.

What you should consider: It’s pricey compared to other digital photo frames.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

