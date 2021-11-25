Best Gskyer telescope

The most powerful telescope in use today is the Hubble Space Telescope. The farthest it has been able to see is about 10-15 billion light-years away, which is called the Hubble Deep Field.

Which Gskyer telescopes are best?

Looking up at the stars at night, you’ll be able to see many astronomical objects, from satellites to even a few planets. Gazing at the bright dots with the naked eye will be enough for some, but for others, they want to see it in more detail.

That is where a powerful telescope will really bring the magnificence of the celestial bodies to life. To view planets like Mars or Venus up close, or to wonder at distant galaxies, something like the Gskyer 130EQ Professional Astronomical Reflector Telescope will be perfect.

What to know before you buy a Gskyer telescope

Aperture

The aperture of a telescope is just as important for viewing stars and galaxies, just like it is in photography. In simple terms, the aperture determines how much light is let into the telescope. The more it receives, the more objects you’ll be able to see. So, a higher aperture means that you can look at more objects that would normally be invisible to the naked eye. It is through high aperture telescopes that astronomers take pictures of the Milky Way or nebulas. The aperture’s diameter is measured in millimeters or inches.

The mount

When viewing objects that are millions of miles away, the slightest of touches can cause a telescope to lose track of it. The correct mount is vital for your telescope, as it ensures that your device will remain perfectly still when you come in for a viewing. Different mounts are available, but it is best to look for one that suits your purpose.

Magnification

The magnification of a telescope plays less of a role than what most people think. As mentioned, the aperture is what will allow you to see most of the night sky. The magnification will only bring incredibly distant objects a bit closer, and for it to be anything meaningful it must be 50-times its aperture in inches. If it’s not, then the only thing you’ll see is a black patch of sky with nothing in it. Magnification also happens through the eyepiece, and not the telescope lens.

What to look for in a quality Gskyer telescope

An aperture of at least 2.8 inches

With the aperture being one of the most important aspects of a telescope, it is vital that you can see as much as possible. Larger aperture telescopes could be out of reach for most, but a good quality device should have an aperture of at least 2.8 inches. This will allow you to see the most basic night objects on a dark night. If you live in a city, you’ll need a bigger aperture to see it clearly.

Magnification for better clarity

There is a direct correlation between the magnification (focal length) of the eyepiece, the aperture, and the clarity of the object that you are viewing. If the aperture is correct but the magnification isn’t, you’ll see a blurry sphere. A good telescope will come with several eyepieces of different focal lengths, and you can change the magnification by switching them out. An excellent starting point would be to have a telescope with a 500-millimeter focal length and a 25-millimeter eyepiece. That will give you a magnification of 20 times.

Decide between a manual or an automatic telescope

Most telescopes for beginners will be manually operated, where you simply point it toward an object to view it. There is no calibration required and is incredibly easy to use. But finding your way around the galaxy can be tricky. For that, an automatic telescope is the best. By inputting your location, the telescope will automatically align itself with objects and you are also able to remotely point it to things of interest.

How much you can expect to spend on a Gskyer telescope

For beginner astronomers, affordable and easy-to-use telescopes retail for around $100. If you require a device that has a lot more power, those retail for between $250-$300.

Gskyer telescope FAQ

What’s the difference between a Gskyer refractor and a Gskyer reflector telescope?

A. Telescopes use different lens configurations depending on their purpose. A refractor telescope is the most common kind and has a lens at the front of the tube. A reflector telescope gathers light in the tube through mirrors, and the lens is located at the back. They are often the most affordable, but prone to misalignment.

Do you need to have knowledge of the solar system to use a Gskyer telescope?

A. No, and that is the beauty of Gskyer telescopes. They are easy to set up and just as easy to use. You don’t need any special training in telescopes or astronomy, as everything you need to get started is included — even a useful star chart.

What’s the best Gskyer telescope to buy?

Top Gskyer telescope

Gskyer 130EQ Professional Astronomical Reflector Telescope

What you need to know: A complete system that brings everything to your backyard.

What you’ll love: The 130EQ is one of Gskyer’s top telescopes, as it has a 5.1-inch aperture, making it the perfect device to view brighter galaxies, nebulas, and star clusters. It has a 24-inch optical tube and an f/5 focal ratio. To operate the telescope, you simply connect it to your mobile device.

What you should consider: The telescope isn’t as affordable as other models, making it more suited for serious amateurs than beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Gskyer telescope for the money

Gskyer Refracting Telescope for Beginners

What you need to know: Perfect for anyone who is just starting out in astronomy.

What you’ll love: This refracting telescope has a 2.7-inch aperture and a focal length of f/5.7. This makes it a good companion for beginner astronomers, as it comes with two replaceable eyepieces and a 3-times Barlow lens.

What you should consider: You need to manually find celestial bodies as the telescope can’t orient itself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gskyer AZ80400 Refractor Telescope

What you need to know: This is a great choice when moving up from beginner to amateur.

What you’ll love: The 3.1-inch aperture makes this telescope perfectly suited to see most of the night sky’s objects in detail. It has a focal length of 15.7 inches, and the three included eyepieces have a magnification of between 16-80 times.

What you should consider: It’s a bit more expensive than other telescopes within its range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

