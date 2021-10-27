Best Halloween products

Spooky season has arrived; make sure you have everything you need before Oct. 31.

Which Halloween products are best?

With days left until Halloween, the time to prepare is running out. We have you covered with this roundup of the essentials, like costumes, candy, and decorations, as well as the items and ideas that can make this holiday the most fun — and perhaps the spookiest — possible.

If you order now, everything will still make it in plenty of time for Oct. 31. No matter how you’ll be spending the evening — trick-or-treating with your kids, attending a party with friends, or handing out candy — this list will help you ensure you have everything you need.

Halloween costumes

If you’re still trying to figure out the right costume — or costumes — for the spooky season, Amazon and Spirit Halloween have a vast and diverse supply of reasonably priced and quality costumes for adults and kids alike.

Harry Potter Gryffindor Robe: Harry Potter will likely always be a classic costume choice for fans of the franchise, and all you really need is this Gryffindor robe. If you’ll be going with friends, they can also pick up their own robes — from their House of choice (like Hufflepuff, Slytherin, or Ravenclaw).

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi Rey Costume: In anticipation of the conclusion of one of the biggest movie franchises ever, dressing up as your favorite Star Wars character is a terrific choice. We love Rey’s Jedi training outfit from Episode 8.

Frozen 2 Elsa Costume: If your children are Frozen fanatics, this Elsa costume might be the perfect pick. And if you want to dress the rest of the family to match, Spirit Halloween also has an Anna and Olaf costume for children.

Spider-Man Costume: The last couple of years have brought a lot of different visions of the widely popular Spider-Man, and this is an easy option for kids who love the superhero.

Fortnite DJ Yonder Costume: If you’re the parent of a gamer, they might want to represent their favorite Fortnite character this year. If DJ Yonder isn’t their top choice, the Omega or Zoey costume could be the perfect pick.

Winifred Sanderson Witch Costume: The eldest of the Sanderson sisters, Winifred is the lead villain in the classic, beloved film Hocus Pocus. It’s a perfect costume for someone going solo or with a group of friends – Sarah and Mary are available, too.

Halloween decorations

Even if you’re not a fan of wearing a costume, it’s fun to get festive with some spooky décor.

String Lights: Halloween is all about the right lighting. Dim colors and spooky glows are the way to go. We especially like these Jack-O-Lantern string lights that come with a remote and a timer, so they’re extremely convenient as well as seasonal.

Props: There’s definitely something unnerving about a decoration that pretends to be alive. At 5-feet in height, this ominous grim reaper with adjustable arms will pack a scare wherever it hangs. For something a little smaller, check out this Oogie Boogie Collectible Figure from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Door décor: Decorate with the season in mind and put up a festive wreath on your front door to welcome visitors. We love this Witch Halloween Wreath that’s festive without being too scary.

Candles: Set the mood the right way by turning off the bright lights and igniting some candles. They can be aromatic and eerie, perfect for when trick-or-treaters come to the door or when you’re hosting friends for a scary movie night. This selection from Anthropologie smells of pumpkin, ginger, and cinnamon, and it has an attractive, rustic look that’s fitting for the season.

Fog machine: Create that spooky atmosphere everyone wants to embrace with a fog machine. Set it up near your front door to have it escape when you open for trick-or-treaters or let it diffuse through a house party. This 400-watt portable fog machine from Theefun is affordable and effective.

Halloween ambiance

Beyond simple decorations, Halloween is all about cultivating a creepy ambiance. Modern technology makes that especially easy.

Bluetooth speaker: Play spooky sounds and create eerie background noise throughout the night using a Bluetooth speaker like this portable, waterproof Oontz selection. It works particularly well as a companion or secondary speaker on Halloween if you’re playing music from another Bluetooth source.

Smart devices: For the ultimate Halloween experience, take advantage of smart devices to create your own haunted house. There are many ways to run the operation, like using motion sensors to trigger smart lights or employing a camera and smart doorbell to get a jump on visitors. Check out our full guide here.

Halloween candy

Even if you won’t be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, you’ll want an assortment on hand. It’s a festive and tasty way to fill decorative bowls around your home during the season.

Classic chocolate: This bulk buy of popular treats from Mars will satisfy most candy lovers. The 250-count is a generous amount that will go a long way to keep you stocked up for guests.

Fruity: For those wanting to balance out the chocolate, check out these fruity pops from YumEarth. They’re vegan, organic, kosher, and gluten-free, making them suitable for most diets — because everyone should indulge their sweet tooth at this time of year.

Popcorn: This is another delicious snack that is sure to delight guests. Grab this pack of 40 bags from Smartfood, featuring buttered, white cheddar, and salty kettle corn. We love adding candy corn to the popcorn bowl for a seasonal sweet-and-salty combo.

For adults

A lot of attention is paid to children on Halloween — and rightly so — but adults should enjoy themselves, too.

Relax with a glass of wine (red, of course) if you’re avoiding or recovering from the hectic hubbub of trick-or-treaters. This Bourgogne Rouge is described on Wine Access as “easily one of the most accomplished, haunting red Burgundies we’ve offered all year” — so we’re thinking it’s perfect for Halloween.

For pets

Depending on your dog, Halloween can be a particularly stressful time. For those who don’t like strangers coming to the door and bells ringing, it’s important to offer the most comfort and assurance possible. Help your dog relax with some treats from NomNomNow and bribe them into behaving until the night’s end.

If your dog likes to dress up (or will stoically suffer through it) then it’s worth the pictures and entertainment to grab a funny costume. Felt tag attaches simply to collars and incurs nostalgia in those who remember the heyday of Beanie Babies; plus, dogs who dislike clothes are more likely to tolerate it.

