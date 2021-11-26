Best Hanukkah gelt

Take your menorah lighting a step further by including delicious artisanal Hanukkah gelt of various flavors.

Which Hanukkah gelt is best?

Unlike the slap bracelets and frosted tips of the 1990s, chocolate Hanukkah gelt is one of the things that bring back happy childhood memories. Whether it’s the grumble of an oncoming stomachache or winning stacks of coins through dreidel games, Hanukkah gelt holds a nostalgic value you can’t put a price on.

If you’re looking for Hanukkah gelt for everyone to enjoy, check out The Dreidel Company Store Hanukkah Chocolate Gelt. With more than 100 coins, you’ll be up until late playing games.

What to know before you buy Hanukkah gelt

Quality

When you’re a kid, chocolate is chocolate, and the only quality that matters is its level of sweetness. However, adults may be slightly pickier about what they consume. One method of ascertaining whether the gelt uses quality chocolate is to listen to the sound. Unlike the coins in Hanukkah gelt bags you buy at your local drugstore for a dollar or two, high-quality chocolate has a sharp, clean snap when broken in half.

However, if it’s milk chocolate, there may be a slight bend due to increased levels of lactose and sugar. Similarly, low-quality dark chocolate also has a slight bend or simply crumbles when broken apart.

Traditional vs. modern

While holiday traditions such as lighting Hanukkah candles are taught from generation to generation with little to no change, there’s no reason not to modernize traditional food. When searching online, you can find artisanal handmade Hanukkah gelt with flavors that go beyond the classics. From dulce de leche to candied orange, you’d be hard-pressed to find a Hanukkah gelt that doesn’t please your taste buds.

Smell

At the end of the day, it’s chocolate, and the only factor to consider is if it’s sweet, right? Wrong.

Overly sweet may be fine when you’re a kid, but you can taste the difference once you’ve had high-quality chocolate.

In addition to the sound of when it breaks, use your sense of smell and taste to determine if it’s high-quality chocolate. Once you remove the foil, you should be hit with a strong chocolate smell.

Assuming it’s classic milk chocolate, there should be no other smells, like spices, present. If there is, it could indicate it was stored improperly. When it smells like something other than chocolate, it could mean it was frozen for extended periods or absorbed the scent from nearby items.

What to look for in quality Hanukkah gelt

Foil vs. mold

The saying “You eat with your eyes” holds true for more than traditional appetizers, entrees and desserts. With Hanukkah gelt, the first thing you see is the foil. Depending on how detailed the stamp is, you unconsciously decide whether it’s delicious or not.

These days, you can find handmade Kosher gelt formed with a mold that completely disregards the foil. For example, the Veruca Hanukkah Gelt Coins mimic authentic Judean coins back to 400 B.C. Instead of foil, they airbrush the chocolate coins to give them an even more authentic look. It’s artwork you can eat.

Texture

In addition to the snap and smell, conduct a scratch test to determine if it’s high-quality. While you gently scratch the coin to release the aroma, check for the texture. Good chocolate should feel silky rather than crumbly or sticky.

All high-quality chocolates should have a velvety texture in your mouth while maintaining a clean snap when broken apart. If the coin feels waxy or gritty as you eat it, it’s not the best piece of Hanukkah gelt available.

Flavor variety

Time has led to delicious modern twists on traditional treats – and Hanukkah gelt is no exception. While they may cost a bit more, dulce de leche gelt make for perfect gifts or a conversation starter at your party.

How much you can expect to spend on Hanukkah gelt

The price can range from $1 at your local drugstore to $40 for a box of high-quality Hanukkah gelt.

Best Hanukkah gelt FAQ

Is expensive Hanukkah gelt always better?

A. It’s really a matter of personal preference. Because of the sentimental value of Hanukkah gelt, some may prefer the waxy texture that comes with budget-friendly chocolate coins. On the other hand, while gelts are traditional for kids to win over games of dreidel, adults can enjoy more modern flavors such as candied orange and dark chocolate with sea salt.

Was a Hanukkah gelt always a gift for kids?

A. The gelt-giving tradition has changed over the years. For example, in Eastern Europe, gelt was real money given to teachers and owners as a “tip” at the end of the year. Around the end of the 19th century, the gelt-giving tradition changed from “tipping” teachers and shop owners to giving children chocolate coins.

What’s the best Hanukkah gelt to buy?

Top Hanukkah gelt

The Dreidel Company Store Hanukkah Chocolate Gelt

What you need to know: Create lifelong memories for the kids with Hanukkah gelt that actually tastes like chocolate and not stale wood.

What you’ll love: With this Hanukkah gelt, you don’t need to worry about old, stale chocolate. This company uses premium Belgian chocolate with a mix of ingredients to provide a high-quality, melt-in-your-mouth experience. There’s a full pound of Hanukkah gelt available to hand out at your party or to snack on between meals.

What you should consider: The coins may be difficult to open.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hanukkah gelt for the money

ELITE Bulk Hanukkah Gelt

What you need to know: Play a seemingly limitless number of dreidel games with this budget-friendly stack of Hanukkah gelt.

What you’ll love: Hanukkah gelt can be notoriously overpriced, but ELITE provides 0.9 kilograms of individually wrapped Kosher gelt to help keep you in the game. These chocolate coins are certified Kosher and imported from Israel. If games aren’t your thing, stock up on gelt to use as a centerpiece.

What you should consider: Each bag only contains a few coins.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Veruca Hanukkah Gelt Coins

What you need to know: Grown-ups can relive their favorite childhood holiday memories with gelt made specifically for them.

What you’ll love: Every piece of this Kosher-certified Hanukkah gelt is handmade to replicate Judean coins dating to 400 B.C. These delicious dark-chocolate coins sprinkled with sea salt don’t have the pesky foil. Instead, they’re airbrushed in an edible gold or silver color so you can pop one in at any time with no one the wiser.

What you should consider: The chocolate may melt together if you happen to live in a warmer state.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

