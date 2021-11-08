The first soundbar was designed in 1998 by Altec Lansing as a way to introduce an affordable alternative to full-on home theater systems.

Which high-end computer soundbars are best?

Soundbars started as a way to bring the high-end quality of home theater systems to a more affordable price point. With the rise of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max, many people are using their computers as their main source of entertainment.

Some manufacturers are now making soundbars for home computers. These devices bring multilayered sound to your desk PC, making them great for streaming movies, listening to music or having online meetings.

If you want the best high-end computer soundbar, try the Razer Leviathan Soundbar with surround sound, Bluetooth and an included subwoofer for deep bass.

What to know before you buy a high-end computer soundbar

Soundbar qualities

Soundbars are distinct because they offer surround sound capabilities where regular speakers don’t. The long bar allows for different types of speakers to be installed in a single device. This mimics the surround style quality of home theater systems.

But while soundbars certainly work better to add more well-rounded audio than traditional speakers, they don’t quite live up to full-on surround sound systems. Soundbars have much better audio quality than your computer monitor can produce, which makes them an upgrade in that respect.

Subwoofers

Subwoofers are speakers that specialize in deep bass. This is the one element of speakers that’s usually lacking. Some soundbars come in a set with a subwoofer, which makes the sound better overall.

Bass can improve the quality of your audio experience by picking up the low-end sounds that most speakers miss. They’re generally larger in size and are most commonly placed below a computer desk.

Inputs

Inputs refer to the connectivity of your soundbar to your computer or monitor. Certain inputs allow for high-quality audio, while others may be more convenient. For high-end soundbars, you’ll likely find HDMI inputs. HDMI offers high-resolution audio and more clarity.

On the lower end, you can find soundbars that use USB connectivity. USB doesn’t offer nearly the same quality as HDMI, but it’s convenient because you can connect the soundbar directly to your monitor without running extra cords to your PC.

What to look for in a quality high-end computer soundbar

3 channels

Channels refer to the number of sound points in an audio system. This is particularly important for surround sound home theater systems where several speakers are used. Because soundbars act like miniature surround sound systems, they also use channels to describe their quality.

The lowest you want to go on a soundbar is 2.1 channels. This still provides better quality than standard computer speakers. Three channels, however, is ideal for a high-end computer soundbar.

Mounting

Computer desk setups can be tricky because you don’t have the same amount of space as a home entertainment system. So when you’re shopping for a high-end computer soundbar, it’s best to find one with built-in mounting brackets. This allows you to attach the soundbar to the wall or even directly to your computer’s monitor. In the end, you’ll be glad you have the extra space on your desktop.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth connectivity is ubiquitous in most sound devices today, but not all soundbars offer this feature. If you want to save some money, you can opt for a soundbar without Bluetooth. But if you want to connect more than just your computer, then you’ll want to make sure Bluetooth is included. Bluetooth makes connecting your phone, laptop or other devices easy and gives you the chance to switch between different devices using the same audio source.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end computer soundbar

There’s quite a range in prices when it comes to computer soundbars. You’ll find high-end computer soundbars cost $40-$200.

High-end computer soundbar FAQ

Can you leave your soundbar on all the time?

A. Like any other electronic device, it’s best to turn your soundbar off when it’s not in use. If your soundbar draws its power directly from your monitor or computer, then it will turn off when you shut down your computer. But if it connects via a wall outlet, then you’ll need to be mindful of powering it on and off.

Do all soundbars work for computers?

A. No, not all soundbars connect with your computer. You should look for computer soundbars specifically because they come with the proper connective devices for a PC or computer monitor.

What’s the best high-end computer soundbar to buy?

Top high-end computer soundbar

Razer Leviathan PC Soundbar

What you need to know: Razer is known for its PC products for gaming, but this soundbar is excellent for streaming music, movies and everything in between.

What you’ll love: It has 5.1-channel surround sound and Bluetooth compatibility for streaming from your phone or laptop. The bass boost is excellent due to the included 5-inch subwoofer. There are even presets for gaming, music and movies.

What you should consider: The surround sound lacks clarity compared to other 5.1-channel devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end computer soundbar for the money

Dell Stereo Soundbar

What you need to know: This incredibly affordable soundbar from Dell mounts directly to your computer monitor.

What you’ll love: It connects easily using USB, which eliminates the need for more wires. The device comes with a mounting bracket for your monitor and doesn’t require batteries, software or a power cord. The sound quality is rich and there’s a convenient headphone jack for private listening.

What you should consider: If there’s no sound card in your monitor, then you need to connect an AUX cord along with the USB.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yamaha SR-C20A Soundbar

What you need to know: This soundbar is compact, and you can use it with your smartphone or tablet.

What you’ll love: The Yamaha soundbar comes with a remote for easy controls and it has several options for connection, including HDMI, optical and AUX. Bluetooth is included, plus Clear Voice technology for added clarity during voice calls and Zoom meetings. You can also mount it to a wall with its built-in keyholes.

What you should consider: This soundbar doesn’t connect with an external subwoofer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

