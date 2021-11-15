Best Hisense TV

Hisense makes TVs under its own brand name, but it also makes TVs under multiple other brand names, including Sharp and Toshiba.

Which Hisense TV is best?

If you aren’t familiar with Hisense brand televisions, it’s understandable. The company has only been making TVs under its own name for the past several years. But Hisense has a long history of manufacturing electronics, and the company has been making televisions for many years under other brand names.

Under its own brand name, Hisense currently has several different sizes and price points of TVs available, making it easy to find one to match your budget, and the following guide will tell you what you need to know to do just that. For those who want the biggest and best, we like the Hisense 100-Inch 4K UHD Laser Smart TV.

What to know before you buy a Hisense TV

The primary consideration when shopping for Hisense TVs is the size of the screen. Television manufacturers publish the size of the screen based on a diagonal measurement from one corner to the opposite corner.

Following are some common screen-size ranges and the areas where they have strengths.

Less than 40 inches: Small Hisense TVs often are HD-resolution only (meaning they don’t offer 4K). Sometimes, these units will not have smart-TV features, either. However, they fit nicely in a small room, and are inexpensive.

Between 40 and 55 inches: These average-size TVs from Hisense have a good price point. They work in many situations, giving them a high level of versatility. They often include 4K resolution, and smart-TV features

Larger than 55 inches: To make use of the largest Hisense TVs, you need a large room. These TVs are pricey, but they have high-end smart TV features and excellent backlighting quality. They will only have 4K resolution.

What to look for in a quality Hisense TV

Beyond screen size, following are some features found in Hisense TVs that will improve your enjoyment of the unit.

Ports: With a Hisense television, you’ll get multiple port options for connecting gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and streaming sticks. Available ports include USB, HDMI, Ethernet, and others. If you have a lot of gear to connect to the TV, make sure it has enough ports to meet your needs.

Wi-Fi: For the best streaming-video results, you'll want to connect an Ethernet cable between your Internet router and the Hisense TV. If that's not possible because of the router's location, make sure your TV has Wi-Fi connectivity.

Resolution: Even though current television programming is available primarily in HD resolution, the majority of Hisense TVs offer a maximum 4K resolution. Choosing a 4K TV now will deliver better image quality than an HD TV, even with HD programming. And in the future, as programmers switch over to 4K, you'll be ready.

HDR: HDR is a newer television-display technology that delivers better color bit depth than non-HDR TVs. HDR makes a difference in the pop of the colors on the screen, but it adds quite a bit to the price of the television.

ULED: The majority of Hisense TVs use LED technology as the backlighting for the LCD screen. However, some units include ULED technology (or ultra LED). This attempts to simulate the precise OLED (or organic LED) technology that other manufacturers offer. ULED doesn't match the image quality of OLED, but it's much less expensive.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hisense TV

Smaller-size Hisense TVs (less than 50 inches in size) cost $150 to $500. Larger Hisense televisions cost anywhere from $500 to $7,000.

Hisense TV FAQ

Is Hisense a good brand for gaming televisions?

A. Yes. Many Hisense models have a fast refresh rate and 4K resolution to meet the needs of gamers. Some models even have a gaming mode designed to improve the gaming experience.

What type of maintenance do Hisense TVs require?

A. You may have to update the firmware and smart TV software occasionally. Open the Settings window followed by the About TV window in the menu and follow the prompts for updates.

What are the best Hisense TVs to buy?

Top Hisense TV

Hisense 100-Inch 4K UHD Laser Smart TV

Our take: One of the largest TVs a consumer can purchase, and its image quality is equally impressive.

What we like: Has outstanding viewing angles, making it perfect for a wide room. Sharp images, colors, and audio quality.

What we dislike: Will not fit into the budgets of most people. Limited to two HDMI ports.

Top Hisense TV for money

Hisense 65-Inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Our take: Versus other 65-inch televisions with smart TV features, it’s a bargain.

What we like: Delivers 4K resolution and a fast refresh rate, both of which are perfect for movies, gaming, and sports.

What we dislike: Build quality is a question mark. Smart TV software could be easier to use.

Worth checking out

Hisense 40-Inch Full HD LED TV

Our take: If you don’t mind not having smart-TV software built in or 4K resolution, this television is a good way to save some money.

What we like: Nice image and sound quality versus similarly sized TVs. Has a game mode.

What we dislike: Not really a future-proof television, as it does not have 4K resolution.

