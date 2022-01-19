Best iHome Bluetooth speaker

iHome has been manufacturing speakers for many years and has some of the most affordable Bluetooth speakers on the market.

Which iHome Bluetooth speakers are best?

Bluetooth speakers can be expensive, and difficult to use at times. That’s why brands such as iHome provide speakers that are cost-friendly and simple to use. This doesn’t mean iHome Bluetooth speakers can’t pack a punch when it comes to audio, as these speakers can be used for parties and other public gatherings. They can also have interesting features such as color changing, LED lighting, recharging capability, AI assistance technology and can be a wireless charging pad for your other devices.

If you’re looking for an iHome Bluetooth speaker with color-changing lights that can withstand various outdoor conditions, the iHome iBT158 Smart Bluetooth Speaker is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an iHome Bluetooth speaker

Phone calls

Many iHome Bluetooth speakers come with the capability to act as a speaker so you can talk directly to your speaker, without having to use your phone to talk. However, not all models have this feature, and some may have better phone call features than others. For instance, there are certain iHome speakers that can be used for phone calls but can also cancel out background noises for the person you’re talking to with noise cancellation technology. This is perfect for when you’re at a party and you don’t want the listener to hear too much background noise.

Portability

iHome Bluetooth speakers are some of the most portable speakers you’ll find, with many of them being compact and able to fit in bags, cars and more. However, sometimes portability can result in the sound quality not being as strong as bigger models. If you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker with stronger sounds and more crisp sound, larger speakers may be the better option. If you’re more concerned with portability than sound quality, more compact models will be just fine.

Voice assistant

Depending on your preferences, you may want a Bluetooth speaker with voice assistance capability. The most common voice assistants are Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, where you can wirelessly make phone calls, listen to music, set reminders and use other features. There are iHome Bluetooth speakers that may be compatible with only a certain voice assistant, multiple assistants or none. Regardless, if you’re looking to use your phone’s voice assistant with an iHome speaker, make sure the speaker is compatible with that assistant.

What to look for in a quality iHome Bluetooth speaker

Color-changing

Lighting can set the tone and ambiance of a public gathering, whether it’s an up-tempo event, or something more relaxed like a kickback. There are many iHome Bluetooth speakers that feature LED lighting and/or lights that can change color. This can be perfect for parties, kid events and other environments where you want to add something extra.

Waterproof

Having a waterproof speaker is great for when you accidentally drop a speaker in a small body of water, or you’re nearby moisture such as a beach or lakefront. Various iHome Bluetooth speaker models use waterproof technology so you don’t have to worry about getting your speaker wet when you’re in the shower, in the rain and other moist conditions.

How much you can expect to spend on an iHome Bluetooth speaker

iHome Bluetooth speakers can cost anywhere from $20-$500, but if you just want the basic features of a Bluetooth speaker, $20-$100 is more of an ideal range. Cost-friendly speakers that feature color changing, LED display, voice control and other common features cost around $20-$60, and speakers with AI assistance capability and other modern features cost $60-$100. Speakers in the $100-$500 may have high-end speaker features such as subwoofers, a mirror and more.

iHome Bluetooth speaker FAQ

How do I connect my iHome Bluetooth speaker?

A. When you first turn on an iHome Bluetooth speaker, it will automatically go into auto-pairing mode. Make sure the device you’re trying to pair is discoverable and ready to pair. When looking on the Bluetooth menu on your personal device, look for the name of the iHome device such as “iHome iBT158” and simply connect. To manually put an iHome speaker in pairing mode, press and hold the Bluetooth button for two seconds, then follow the same steps as you would if you were to pair for the first time automatically.

Where can I use an iHome Bluetooth speaker?

A. You can use iHome Bluetooth speakers essentially anywhere. Many models are waterproof, sand-proof and dustproof, giving them a strong resistance against various indoor and outdoor forces. If you want to use it on the beach, at a park, in your home or in a backyard, the possibilities can be endless. Just don’t deliberately submerge it in water or try to use it underwater, as many iHome speakers are waterproof but can’t be submerged under water for extended periods of time.

What’s the best iHome Bluetooth speaker to buy?

Top iHome Bluetooth speaker

iHome iBT158 Smart Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: Featuring color-changing LED lights, this speaker is suitable for indoor and outdoor events.

What you’ll love: The rugged design of this speaker allows it to be waterproof and dustproof. There’s up to 12 hours of play time, giving you more than enough time to play music for parties and similar events.

What you should consider: The speaker cannot connect to Wi-Fi.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iHome Bluetooth speaker for the money

iHome Bluetooth Speaker with SPEAKERPH

What you need to know: Portability and affordability is key with this Bluetooth speaker, as it’s collapsible, making it able to fit in tight spaces.

What you’ll love: There’s speakerphone capability so you can pick up and end calls wirelessly. It can be recharged easily with a USB cord.

What you should consider: There are no color-changing features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

iHome iBT234 Dual Alarm Clock FM Radio Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: Never wake up late for work or school with this Bluetooth speaker that’s capable of being an alarm clock.

What you’ll love: Set different alarm times and sounds from the speaker directly, or just connect a phone or similar device and the speaker can amplify that device’s alarm sound. It’s compatible with Siri and Google Assistant.

What you should consider: The time display may be too bright for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

