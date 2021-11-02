Best large toaster oven

Consider the controls on your toaster oven before purchasing, as some models have a digital display and others rely on more traditional knobs.

Which large toaster ovens are best?

Toaster ovens are an excellent convenient alternative to conventional ovens, but the downside has typically been their size, which is why many customers seek out large toaster ovens that are capable of cooking bigger items and more food.

Capacity, easy-to-use temperature control and a reliable timer are all features you want to look for when selecting a quality large toaster oven. The top pick is the Oster French Convection Countertop and Toaster Oven due to its size and flexibility while cooking.

What to know before you buy a large toaster oven

Counter space

It’s great to have a large toaster oven, but you need to make sure that you have the counter space to support it. You’ll also want to take into consideration the space behind, above and around the oven. Because it is a heat source, you don’t want it too close to food, appliances or cabinets that could be negatively impacted by heat.

Interior size

What you want to cook in a toaster oven can help determine which size is best for you. Consider both width and height. Wide ovens allow you to bake entire pizzas, while taller ovens are capable of cooking a full turkey. Bigger ovens have multiple racks and different settings that allow you to cook or bake more than one item at the same time.

Convection ovens

Given their size, many large toaster ovens are actually convection ovens out of necessity. The fan of a convection oven allows food to cook faster and more evenly than in a traditional toaster oven.

What to look for in a large toaster oven

Doors

Most large toaster ovens have French-style doors as opposed to the pull down door of smaller models. Most all have glass doors, so you can clearly view what’s cooking inside and be able to check on your food.

Settings

What’s great about a large toaster oven is that it not only allows you to thoroughly cook much larger items fast, but it also serves the traditional function of a regular toaster oven, so you can effectively broil, bake, toast, warm up and defrost food.

Timer

The timer is one of the most important features of a large toaster oven. You want a timer that is easy to operate and alerts you when it goes off, so you don’t burn your food. You should also consider timers with an automatic shutoff option to prevent overcooking.

How much you can expect to spend on a large toaster oven

You can find some large toaster ovens for under $100, but those still aren’t as big as some of the much larger models that typically cost between $150-$200.

Large toaster oven FAQ

How safe are large toaster ovens?

A. Toaster ovens are safe if used correctly, but they do get hot fast. You’ll want to make sure your countertop is free of any potential fire hazards. Always check the manufacturer’s manual and follow their safety procedures. Just like when using a regular oven, be extremely careful when removing food to prevent injury. When not in use, make sure the oven is unplugged.

How do I clean a large toaster oven?

A. The better you maintain and take care of your toaster oven, the longer it will last. The trays and racks of many models are dishwasher-safe and should be washed after every use. You’ll also want to regularly check the oven for leftover crumbs and small pieces of food, because they can burn and smoke. When cleaning the inside of your toaster oven, make sure you always unplug the oven first and avoid using metal utensils when trying to extract any food or crumbs.

What’s the best large toaster oven to buy?

Top toaster oven

Oster French Convection Countertop and Toaster Oven

What you need to know: Big enough to cook two 16 inch pizzas at the same time, this large oven comes with two racks that allow you flexibility when cooking.

What you’ll love: There are two doors, but they both open when you open one, which means you can do it with one hand. The digital controls are user-friendly and make it easy to keep tabs on time and temperature. The turbo convection baking technology results in food that cooks both fast and evenly.

What you should consider: A bigger oven with two doors means more surface area and an easier chance of getting burned, so be careful when taking food out of the oven.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toaster oven for the money

Black and Decker 8-Slice Extra Wide Convection Countertop Toaster Oven

What you need to know: This oven is wide enough to handle eight pieces of bread or a 12 inch pizza and costs much less than some of the other bigger toaster ovens on the market.

What you’ll love: Multiple functions allow you to bake, broil, toast and warm food up. The convection fan circulates air so food will cook evenly and thoroughly, while the precise timer will prevent overcooking. This is big enough to fit standard 9 inch by 13 inch oven pans with handles.

What you should consider: Some customers have found this oven much better for toasting than cooking other foods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Luby Large Toaster Oven

What you need to know: This large countertop toaster oven is big enough to bake a 14 inch pizza and roast a 20-pound turkey.

What you’ll love: With a French door design and four rack positions, you can make room to cook large items. There are even separate temperature selectors for upper and lower racks to ensure fast and even heating. The 60-minute timer and auto shut off make it so you won’t overcook your food.

What you should consider: Customers have noted that the outside of the oven tends to get hot when cooking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

