Which Mario Badescu facial spray is best?

In the last five years, facial sprays have exploded in popularity in the beauty, wellness and skincare markets for customers looking for a quick facial mist that promotes feelings of calm and soothes the skin. For a relatively niche product and considered a luxury skincare item a decade ago, facial sprays have become a must-have beauty staple, with Mario Badescu’s line consistently topping the charts in widespread satisfaction, value and acclaim.

The cult-favorite Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater is a beautiful pampering product that rejuvenates dull or dry skin, provides a dewy glow to the face, has a mild scent and helps you feel refreshed with just a few quick spritzes.

What to know before you buy Mario a Badescu facial spray

Scent

While scent preferences vary tremendously from person to person, the mild scents of Mario Badescu’s facial spray are gentle enough for everyday use. They are available in rosewater, cucumber with green tea, sage with orange blossom and lavender. For unscented facial spray, they offer a fragrance-free product that features adaptogens and coconut. Mario Badescu’s facial spray scents are subtle and won’t be overly noticeable once dry.

Correct application of facial spray

While the basic instructions for using facial spray are simply to remove the cap and mist away, there are ways to get more benefits out of your facial spray by applying it correctly. First, cleanse the skin with your preferred soap or face wash. Pat to dry and then mist with your facial spray. Once it has settled, apply your facial serum or moisturizer and continue your beauty routine from there. Once you’ve applied your makeup, you may elect to spray your face once more for an additional glow and help your makeup set.

Benefits of facial sprays

Several luxurious yet inexpensive facial sprays on the market offer various benefits to your skin. While the specifics vary by brand and your personal selection, some benefits to look out for include soothing the skin, tightening the skin, refreshing your face, pore tightening, makeup setting and a healthy glow to the face. Taking a moment to yourself while breathing in the gentle scent of the facial spray is also thought to increase calm.

What to look for in a quality Mario Badescu facial spray

Ingredients

While not 100% paraben-free, Mario Badescu sprays are primarily free of parabens and sulfates. They are a cruelty-free company and sell some completely vegan products. They have recently changed their manufacturing process and the ingredients in some of their most popular facial sprays. Mario Badescu facial sprays are low in phthalates and are safe for sensitive skin.

Sets

If you would like to try more than one of Mario Badescu’s facial sprays, they are also sold in gift sets that feature smaller, 4-ounce sampler bottles of their popular fragrances so that you can choose your favorite scent. This makes a wonderful gift for a friend or a pampering product for yourself when you could use a little pick-me-up.

Skin care routine

The most important and most often overlooked aspect of your skin care routine is making sure you stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of water will help you flush toxins out of the body and keep your skin soft. The second most important step is to ensure that you cleanse your face with a gentle soap or face wash, use your facial spray, apply a nice hydrating moisturizer, remove your makeup before bed, avoid heavy products that contain oils which can clog your pores and ensure you give your face a break from makeup periodically.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mario Badescu facial spray

Mario Badescu facial sprays are sold individually, in two or more sets, in travel sizes and in gift sets. The prices vary considerably between each item and product. For a standard 8-ounce bottle in their popular fragrances, expect to spend around $10.

Mario Badescu facial spray FAQ

Do Mario Badescu facial sprays live up to the hype?

A. Yes. While this is a personal opinion, countless customers are resoundingly positive about their experiences with Mario Badescu’s facial sprays. It has become a skin care staple as a result. It instantly hydrates and refreshes the skin, providing a natural, healthy-looking glow.

Can I skip my moisturizer if I use facial spray?

A. It’s best to use a facial spray in addition to your existing beauty routine rather than as a substitution for other products. That said, Mario Badescu’s facial sprays are highly regarded as being very moisturizing to the skin.

What are the best Mario Badescu facial sprays to buy?

Top Mario Badescu facial spray

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater

What you need to know: This gorgeous and gently-scented rosewater facial spray from Mario Badescu is a cult favorite for a reason: it produces a natural glow and helps you quickly set your makeup.

What you’ll love: This product is very hydrating, smells beautiful, is easy to use and provides tremendous value for the price point.

What you should consider: If you have sensitive skin, try using a small sample of the spray on your skin before misting your entire face to avoid irritation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mario Badescu facial spray for money

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea

What you need to know: The aloe, cucumber and green tea facial spray from Mario Badescu is known to help reduce acne and heal facial blemishes while improving the overall complexion of the face.

What you’ll love: This lightweight, calming and extremely refreshing facial spray helps keep oily or combination skin under control while gently moisturizing and highlighting the skin.

What you should consider: The scent is slightly more noticeable than in the other Mario Badescu sprays.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Sage and Orange Blossom

What you need to know: The orange blossom scent from Mario Badescu’s line of facial sprays is both rich and subtle; it’s an instantly soothing scent that is reminiscent of summer days.

What you’ll love: This particular facial spray is ultra-hydrating and provides extra refreshing vibes when stored in a cool place.

What you should consider: If orange isn’t a scent you’re partial to, you should choose an alternative fragrance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

