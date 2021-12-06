You might think you can stuff your Maytag refrigerator as full as you can, but this actually decreases your refrigerator’s efficiency. Leave a little space around your items for the air to flow and you’ll decrease your energy bill.

Which Maytag refrigerator is best?

Most refrigerators seem exactly the same, but some brands can sneak in some nasty surprises. Thankfully Maytag isn’t one of them. Their refrigerators, and the rest of their products, maintain a high standard of quality without any artificially increases in price.

The best Maytag refrigerator is the Maytag 25 cubic foot French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel. This is one of Maytag’s largest capacity refrigerators and it comes in a gorgeous stainless steel design with a smudge-resistant coating.

What to know before you buy a Maytag refrigerator

Types

Top freezer: This configuration is the most common and cheapest Maytag refrigerator. It’s a popular pick for apartments as it tends to be of a smaller size with doors that take up less space when open while still having plenty of capacity. The downside is the freezer section is usually quite small.

This configuration is the most common and cheapest Maytag refrigerator. It’s a popular pick for apartments as it tends to be of a smaller size with doors that take up less space when open while still having plenty of capacity. The downside is the freezer section is usually quite small. Side-by-side: Maytag refrigerators offer a more modern look with more freezer storage space. Some consumers don’t like that side-by-side refrigerators are bisected down the middle as it doesn’t leave enough room for storing wider foods.

Maytag refrigerators offer a more modern look with more freezer storage space. Some consumers don’t like that side-by-side refrigerators are bisected down the middle as it doesn’t leave enough room for storing wider foods. French door: The most recent and most expensive models of Maytag refrigerators tend to be French doors. This type of refrigerator has large storage spaces for both its freezer, which takes the form of a drawer on the bottom and a refrigerated portion, which is one large compartment with two doors that open in the middle. They do require a large amount of space to be opened fully.

What to look for in a quality Maytag refrigerator

Size and capacity

A Maytag refrigerator’s dimensions can be split between its external size and its internal capacity. The external size is typically given in inches with dimensions roughly between 62-72 inches tall, 24-40 inches wide and 29-36 inches deep. The internal capacity is given in cubic feet and is usually anywhere between 18-25 cubic feet. Make sure to check the product listing for these numbers before purchase as a larger or smaller capacity doesn’t always mean a larger or smaller size.

Ice and water

Maytag refrigerators have three tiers of access to ice. The lowest tier is no access — they do not natively come with an ice maker. You can occasionally purchase ice maker upgrades for these Maytag refrigerators. The next step up is a Maytag refrigerator that does include an ice maker, but doesn’t have an automated dispenser. Lastly are the Maytag refrigerators that do include an automated dispenser which gives access to both ice and clean drinking water.

How much you can expect to spend on a Maytag refrigerator

Maytag is a rare brand that is recognized for its quality without adding to the cost. The smallest, most basic Maytag refrigerators can cost as little as $700 with the best of the best typically topping out around $2,000, the same price range as most refrigerator brands.

Maytag refrigerator FAQ

Does a Maytag refrigerator require much space for ventilation when installed?

A. Like all refrigerators, a Maytag refrigerator does require some space for air to flow around it when installed to ensure it’s running at peak efficiency. General guidelines dictate that you leave about 2 inches of space between the refrigerator’s back and the wall, about 1 inch of space above it and one-eighth of an inch on its sides if squeezed between cabinets.

Do the doors of your Maytag top freezer refrigerator have to hinge on the right side of the door?

A. Not always. Most top freezer refrigerators of any brand can be specified during purchase or installation to have the door’s hinge be on the left or the right to best fit your home. Some Maytag top freezer refrigerators even have a door that can have their hinge side swapped at will with nothing more than a screwdriver.

What’s the best Maytag refrigerator to buy?

Top Maytag refrigerator

Maytag 25-Cubic-Foot French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint-Resistant Stainless Steel

What you need to know: This top-of-the-line Maytag refrigerator has more than enough space for the average family and an attractive design.

What you’ll love: The fingerprint resistance on this stainless steel Maytag refrigerator is a lifesaver to anyone who hates to see smudges. The doors of this Maytag refrigerator have enough storage space to fit a few gallon jugs and the interior shelving is fully adjustable.

What you should consider: This Maytag refrigerator is one of their most expensive models. Some consumers may not like the bottom drawer-style freezer section.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Maytag refrigerator for the money

Maytag 18-Cubic-Foot Top Freezer Refrigerator

What you need to know: The classic style of Maytag refrigerator comes with a good amount of space and at an excellent price.

What you’ll love: The refrigerator portion of this Maytag refrigerator has two crisper drawers and one small drawer plus one shelf, all fully adjustable based on your preference. The door storage includes dedicated sections for your butter and eggs as well as space for two gallon-sized jugs.

What you should consider: The top freezer section doesn’t have much space and its shelf has only two placement options; you can also remove it entirely if you wish.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Maytag 21-Cubic-Foot Top Freezer Refrigerator in Fingerprint-Resistant Stainless Steel

What you need to know: This is a larger and prettier version of the 18-cubic-foot Maytag refrigerator above that doesn’t cost too much more.

What you’ll love: The internal temperature of this Maytag refrigerator is easily controlled with the touch of a button. Maytag includes a 10-year limited warranty covering any manufacturer defects. The refrigerator shelving features spill-control to prevent liquid messes from spreading.

What you should consider: This Maytag refrigerator’s freezer section does not include an ice maker, though there is an option to add it to your purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.