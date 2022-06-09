Which Miele coffee maker is best?

Extracting the complex flavors of coffee requires a quality machine. Established in 1899, luxury appliance maker Miele is the purveyor of high-performance coffee makers to both private homes and some of the finest coffee shops across the globe.

If you’re looking to explore the world of Miele coffee makers but want to keep the price down, the Miele Countertop Coffee Machine offers all of the great taste and luxury feel without some of the features that can add to the price tag.

What to know before you buy a Miele coffee maker

Built-in vs. countertop

Miele coffee makers are available in two types.

Built-in: These are incorporated into your cabinetry for a custom look and coffee-shop feel. They free up counter space and look sleek. However, getting a coffee maker built in increases the price substantially. These are best added during a kitchen remodel or a new build.

These are incorporated into your cabinetry for a custom look and coffee-shop feel. They free up counter space and look sleek. However, getting a coffee maker built in increases the price substantially. These are best added during a kitchen remodel or a new build. Countertop: Countertop machines brew the same quality coffee beverages, but they can be enjoyed anywhere you have an outlet. They are more versatile, since you can change your mind about where you’d like to have a brewing station set up.

Plumbing vs. water tank

If you elect for a built-in Miele coffee maker, you’ll need to decide whether you’d like a dedicated water line plumbed to it or if you’ll use a water tank. A plumbed water line is convenient, but it adds to the expense and again is best reserved for a remodel or new construction.

Built-in grinder

Coffee aficionados know that freshly ground beans make the best coffee drinks. All Miele machines feature built-in coffee grinders for the freshest coffee possible.

What to look for in a quality Miele coffee maker

M Touch screens

Miele coffee makers have a smart option, the most recent version of which is M Touch controls. These let you program preferences and interact with any other Miele appliances you have.

Artificially intelligent coffee makers

Just like your favorite barista, Miele coffee makers remember how you like your drink. Customize a user profile and save the settings for multiple people.

Glass container for steamed milk

For espresso drinks that require steamed or frothed milk, Miele includes a glass container. This lets you see how much milk is left so there is no waste. It is also removable and can be stored in the fridge for the next use.

Six programmed drinks (plus bonuses)

You can make the following drinks with the touch of a button:

Espresso

Long coffee

Cappuccino

Macchiato

Latte macchiato

Latte

You can also create hot milk, milk froth, hot water and hot tea.

Customizable temperature

If you like your coffee hotter or cooler than average, you’re in luck. Miele coffee makers have both pre-programmed temperatures for the optimal coffee drink and independent temperature controls to customize your morning joe.

Optional coffee pot

Whether you need a couple of espressos for the morning commute or eight cups of coffee for after-dinner guests, Miele has you covered. Brew directly into their stylish stainless steel carafe when you need more coffee.

Self-cleaning

Miele coffee makers follow a pre-programmed self-cleaning schedule. Not only does the machine let you know when grounds or drip trays need to be emptied, it also prompts you to perform regular maintenance or service.

How much you can expect to spend on a Miele coffee maker

The price varies depending on the features you select and whether your coffee maker is built-in or countertop. Expect to spend $1,500-$4,500 — not including installation of built-in machines.

Miele coffee maker FAQ

How long will a Miele coffee maker last?

A. Miele coffee makers aren’t designed with planned obsolescence in mind. With regular maintenance as recommended, these German-built machines are designed to last for 20 or more years.

How do you care for a Miele coffee maker?

A. Although they’re self-cleaning, there are a few daily, weekly and monthly tasks, plus those you should complete when prompted.

Daily: Miele machines run a 10-second quick-rinse program after every drink. Other than that, you won’t need to clean much except for the milk flask, and emptying the spent grounds and drip tray if needed.

Miele machines run a 10-second quick-rinse program after every drink. Other than that, you won’t need to clean much except for the milk flask, and emptying the spent grounds and drip tray if needed. Weekly: Take time to wipe down the entire machine. This includes the front, main dispenser, inside drip tray, brew unit and interior. Clean the milk valve with a cleaning brush, too.

Take time to wipe down the entire machine. This includes the front, main dispenser, inside drip tray, brew unit and interior. Clean the milk valve with a cleaning brush, too. Monthly: Clean the coffee bean dispenser.

Your coffee maker lets you know when it’s time to descale. This depends on how often you use it.

What’s the best Miele coffee maker to buy?

Top Miele coffee maker

Miele Countertop Coffee Machine

What you need to know: This is a reliable machine with fewer bells and whistles than some Miele machines, but solid coffee performance.

What you’ll love: Use the OneTouch for Two to brew espresso drinks, or choose the coffeepot function for a perfect pot every time. A starter pack with descaling and cleaning tablets is included. It comes in three colors.

What you should consider: It’s not as fancy as some of the other choices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Miele coffee maker for the money

Miele Silence Automatic Coffee Maker And Espresso Machine Combo

What you need to know: This machine is perfect for early risers who don’t want to disturb the rest of the house.

What you’ll love: It brews two espresso drinks at the touch of a button and also prepares up to eight cups of coffee. The grinder is exceptionally quiet. It comes in four colors.

What you should consider: Some coffee drinkers wanted a larger capacity and hotter water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Miele MilkPerfection Automatic Wi-Fi Coffee Maker And Espresso Machine Combo

What you need to know: Couples and singles on the go will appreciate its programmable features.

What you’ll love: It has all the great features of the other coffee makers, plus Wi-Fi capability for direct communication with the machine. Send a command to brew a double shot or create the espresso drinks you love.

What you should consider: It can only brew two drinks at once, so if you routinely require a full pot, skip this one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.