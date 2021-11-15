Best mole repeller

One of the most effective ways to make your property undesirable for moles is to remove their food source. Treating your lawn for grubs will remove the incentive for moles to burrow under your grass.

Which mole repeller is best?

Moles are common pests that cause unsightly damage to yards and gardens as they burrow just under the grass in an endless search for worms, grubs and insects. While they do not eat vegetation or roots, their tunnels can wreak havoc on landscaping, gardens and grass.

Mole repellers, like XMSTORE’s Solar Powered Ultrasonic Stakes, work to keep moles at bay by emitting an ultrasonic pulse. Placed as directed, these stakes can make your yard inhospitable for these small, determined creatures.

What to know before you buy a mole repeller

There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to mole control. Success can depend on everything from the species of mole you are battling to the food sources available on your property. This means that you may find yourself trying different products or tactics before you find the one that works best for you.

What are moles?

Moles are small mammals that spend the majority of their life underground. Using their large front paws, they can move easily through soil and sand. Contrary to what many believe, moles are not rodents and are closely related to shrews. Moles have voracious appetites, needing to eat up to 100% of their body weight daily in earthworms, slugs and grubs. Their need for food makes them excellent for controlling bugs and results in their ceaseless digging.

How do mole repellers work?

Electronic mole repellers emit a high-frequency sound that deters moles within earshot. Property owners can potentially rid their lawns of moles without poison or traps by creating an uncomfortable environment for the animals. Repellers are placed in your yard at a distance recommended by the manufacturer to ensure their soundwaves cover your entire property.

Do mole repellers actually keep moles away?

While many swear by mole repellers, some wonder about their effectiveness. Because moles need to feed so frequently, they often travel across large areas in search of food. In some cases, this travel may lead people to believe that their repeller has worked when the mole has simply moved on to another location. Moles are stubborn, resilient animals that are difficult to control once established. Realistically, mole repellers should be just one component of a multi-tiered strategy you can use to encourage the creatures to leave your property.

Chemical mole repeller

In addition to electronic mole repellers, chemical options are available. Natural castor oil is commonly used to keep moles and other creatures from moving through laws, as its odor and flavor is generally disliked. However, because moles live and feed under the soil, it can be challenging to get chemical repellents into places where they will actually encounter them. As with all mole repellents, effectiveness may vary.

What to look for in a quality mole repeller

Solar power

Most electronic mole repellers will feature a solar panel on top of them that will absorb power from the sun and allow the repeller to function daily with no special attention required. Some models require a few days of full sun to charge before they will begin working.

Natural

Most people prefer to treat their lawns using natural means as opposed to poison. This is especially important for yards that are frequented by pets and children. Electronic repellers do not use any harmful poisons, and natural chemical repellents are available.

Effective range

Whether you use a chemical or an electronic repeller, it’s essential to know the effective range of your chosen method. Not distributing enough electronic repellers across your yard or only treating a small portion of your property with a chemical repellent will only encourage moles to move to parts of your lawn that are out of range. Be sure to pay special attention to the manufacturer’s recommendations for treatment and repeller placement.

Ease of use

Electronic repellers are as easy to use as simply sticking them into the soil. Solar-powered models will be charged by the sun and continue to function without maintenance. Chemical treatments are sometimes more complicated, requiring that you mix them appropriately with water before spraying. Creating a mixture that is too concentrated may burn your grass.

How much you can expect to spend on a mole repeller

Whether you choose an electronic or chemical repellent, you can purchase most options for $30-$50.

Mole repeller FAQ

Do electronic mole repellers kill the animals?

A. No. Mole repellers emit a high-frequency sound that is meant to discourage moles from entering areas where it is audible.

Can your pets hear the sound from mole repellers?

A. Experts generally agree that even though dogs and cats can hear the sound emitted from mole repellers, it is not loud enough to cause them any discomfort.

Will chemical mole repellent hurt my lawn?

A. Possibly. Any time you treat grass with a chemical, there is a chance that it will yellow or die as a result. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully and test lawn treatments on a small area before applying them to the rest of your property.

What’s the best mole repeller to buy?

Top mole repeller

XMSTORE 4 PCS Solar Powered Ultrasonic Stakes

What you need to know: These four electronic repellers send out an ultrasonic pulse every 20 seconds.

What you’ll love: Discrete and easy to install, these electronic repellers are powered by the sun and have an effective range of up to 7,500 square feet.

What you should consider: Effectiveness is questionable against some animals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mole repeller for the money

Thanos Solar Mole and Groundhog Repellent Stakes

What you need to know: This economical pack contains eight electronic mole repellers.

What you’ll love: Using pulses as well as vibrations, these repellers keep pests at bay by making your yard an uncomfortable environment for them.

What you should consider: Some users reported that they could hear the sound that these devices make.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nature’s MACE Mole & Vole Repellent 32oz Castor Oil Concentrate

What you need to know: For those looking for alternative repellents, this castor oil concentrate’s taste and odor is a natural deterrent.

What you’ll love: This natural castor oil is a harmless alternative to poison repellents or mothballs. Safe to use on most plants, this oil’s odor and flavor are intolerable for many creatures.

What you should consider: This chemical treatment may cause lawn damage, and its effectiveness against subterranean moles is debatable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.