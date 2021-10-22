To maintain your jeans’ dye vibrancy, only wash them every so often, and never in very hot water.

Which mom jeans are best?

Mom jeans — you either love them or hate them. Regardless, given their rise in popularity, you’ve most likely seen them in more and more places. Mom jeans have become more of a fashion staple than the previously uber-popular skinny jean. High-waisted, tapered at the legs and a bit stiff, a pair of mom jeans is both cozy and stylish. Being comfortable will never go out of style, so find a comfy pair that will suit your style below.

What to consider before buying mom jeans

Size

Your waist measurements will determine which size you will wear in denim. If you aren’t sure of your measurements, take a flexible measuring tape and count the number of inches around the smallest part of your waist, also known as a “natural waist.” Experts recommend not to compromise on the fit of your waistband since it will be the hardest thing to tailor later.

Fit

You may prefer a tight fit, high-rise, mid-rise or even a low-rise cut of jean. Whichever one you choose will have its own characteristics that set it apart from other jean styles. If a particular rise doesn’t fit well, never size up. Instead, look for a different style that better fits your comfort level and body type.

Length

Inseam adjustments are considered minor alterations, so don’t worry if you have to adjust your jeans’ inseam later for an exact fit. When going in for an alteration, bring the pair of shoes you plan on wearing with the jeans so that the legs can be tapered accordingly. Each style will have its own set of “fashion guidelines” that will determine how long they will be.

Silhouette

Brands have collections of styles, sizes and washes that you can choose from. Certain silhouettes, designs and color washes will be more flattering on one body type than another. However, keep in mind that although you may think some styles don’t look great on a hanger, they may be very flattering on you once tried on.

Best mom jeans

Best plus-size pair of jeans

Cotton On Trendy Plus Size Taylor Mom Jeans

Fashioned with comfortable stretch for extra give and a hip-hugging waist style, its tapered leg is perfect to pair with any top for a night out or on a relaxed brunch date. This retro style features a shaped waistband that helps minimize gaping after long-term use and wear.

Sold by Macy’s

Best petite pair of jeans

Tinsel Petite Ripped Cropped Straight-Leg Jeans

Designed with a hint of comfy stretch in its waist and legs, this petite pair from Tinsel features a cropped silhouette and ripped knees for an extra dose of style. The waist is stylized to be high-waisted, while each leg length is crafted to fit and flatter body frames 5 foot 4 and shorter.

Sold by Macy’s

Best bootcut pair of jeans

Kut From the Kloth Natalie Bootcut Jeans

Create a customized look and style with these bootcut jeans. They highlight a sleek silhouette that can be styled effortlessly with other wardrobe pieces, regardless of the season. Each pair features detailed back pockets with button closure flaps, zipper opening and belt loops. Although accurate to the brand’s sizing guide, the overall fit of the jean is more mid-rise than high-rise.

Sold by Macy’s

Best skinny pair of jeans

Mother The Stunner Ankle Fray

These jeans are made with 92% cotton and feature five-pocket detailing, frayed hems and a button fly. The Stunner sits comfortably at your natural waist and is slim through the top of the pants before becoming relaxed further down the leg. The jeans are easy to fit into despite being slightly slimmer than your average mom jean and aren’t uncomfortable to stand up or sit down in. They’re made in the U.S. and machine washable.

Sold by Revolve

Best short pair of jeans

Lucky Brand Drew Mom Jeans

Specifically tailored for shorter people, this pair will keep you on-trend thanks to its high-rise design. Its straight leg also makes it easy to team with a variety of styles whether you’re going for a more normal or trend-setting look. It also doesn’t hurt that each pair is known to fit you in all the right places.

Sold by Macy’s

Best tall pair of jeans

Levi’s Classic Straight-Leg Jeans in Long Length

Levi’s classic straight-leg is designed to stretch effortlessly for maximum sculpting benefits. A front zipper-and-button enclosure is featured on the front and helps create a snug, cozy fit around your waist. The brand’s use of premium denim guarantees that each pair will have a long shelf life.

Sold by Macy’s

Best mid-rise pair of jeans

Hudson Jeans Women’s Nico Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jean

Although its main eye-catching detail is the 9-inch leg rise, the snug mid-rise fit is designed to hold its shape regardless of the length of wear. Its well-fitted waist is comfy and allows for a generous amount of stretch throughout the hips and thighs. Made in the U.S., each pair is handcrafted with 57% cotton, 37% modal and 4% elastane for optimal comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Best high-rise pair of jeans

Agolde Nico High-Rise Slim

Constructed with sturdy denim, each pair’s high-rise waist stops just above the user’s belly button and can be slimming in the hips, yet not overly snug. Despite featuring a tapered leg, the jeans’ style doesn’t restrict movement in the thighs. Can be paired nicely with chic high heels for a date or dressed down with sneakers when running errands.

Sold by Revolve

Best black pair of jeans

Cotton On Women’s Slouch Mom Jeans

This vintage-like pair can be rolled up or down to complement a wide variety of looks. Crafted with rigid denim, it features a slouchy leg and full-length measurements from your hips to your ankles. Its slouch design and color are a great twist on the typical mom jeans trend and a nice option for anyone looking for a unique silhouette and style.

Sold by Macy’s

