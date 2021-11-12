Best My Little Pony toy

There are many different My Little Pony toys, figurines, sets and more on the market, and it’s important to consider the various shows and characters, as well as the age of the child you’re buying for before making your purchase.

Which My Little Pony toy is best?

My Little Pony toys have been a favorite among kids since the early 1980s. There are many different My Little Pony toys, figurines, sets and more on the market, and it’s important to consider the various shows and characters, as well as the age of the child you’re buying for before making your purchase. The My Little Pony The Movie My Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle Toy is a fun and interactive My Little Pony toy.

What to know before you buy a My Little Pony toy

Types

There are several kinds of My Little Pony toys, including plushies, playsets, classic toys and figurines. Plastic figurines are the most common My Little Pony toys and are for imaginary play and collecting.

There are also some classic My Little Pony playsets and figures from the 1980s and 1990s. My Little Pony playsets, which come in airship, cottage and castle themes, are typically meant to be used with mid-size and mini figures instead of large figurines. My Little Pony plushies are great for children who love stuffed animals.

Age range

Most My Little Pony toys are appropriate for kids aged 3 and older. Some My Little Pony toys come with tiny accessories that could cause a choking hazard for younger kids. Some of the toys actually have higher minimum age limits, so you should always check the suggested age range before making your purchase.

Characters

My Little Pony toys are usually modeled after characters from the My Little Pony cartoons. It’s simpler to choose the appropriate toy for your child if you know their favorite My Little Pony characters. For example, some favorites from “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” are Applejack, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Rarity, Twilight Sparkle and Rainbow Dash.

What to look for in a quality My Little Pony toy

Size

You should check out the size of the My Little Pony toy you’re purchasing to make sure it isn’t bigger or smaller than you expect. Figurines typically come in three sizes, including full-size figures that are about 6 inches tall, mid-size figures that are 3 inches tall and mini figures that are 1 or 2 inches tall.

Poseable

Some My Little Pony toys are poseable with legs that move, while others are entirely static.

How much you can expect to spend on a My Little Pony toy

My Little Pony toys range in price from as little as $5 to more than $60, depending on the type of toy you purchase and whether you buy a full set or a single toy. For example, a single My Little Pony toy can cost about $5, while a My Little Pony playset or a set of several ponies can cost you more than $60.

My Little Pony toy FAQ

What are the Equestria Girls?

A. The Equestria Girls come from the cartoon movie “My Little Pony: Equestria Girls.” These anthropomorphic ponies are a mix between human girls and My Little Pony characters. If your kid enjoys the Equestria Girls, there are plenty of Equestria Girls toys on the market to choose from.

Can you purchase accessories to use with the My Little Pony figurines?

A. Some My Little Pony toys come with several accessories included in the set, but it can be difficult to locate extra accessories that are sold separately. For this reason, you should purchase a playset or pony with all the accessories you need.

Are My Little Pony toys only for girls?

A. No, My Little Pony toys are most popular with little girls, but they aren’t just for girls. All children can play with My Little Pony toys.

What’s the best My Little Pony toy to buy?

Top My Little Pony toy

My Little Pony The Movie My Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle Toy

What you need to know: This popular My Little Pony toy responds to touch and sounds with lights and phrases.

What you’ll love: This incredible My Little Pony figurine has poseable legs and arrives with a tiara, much like the My Little Pony movie “My Magical Princess.” The figurine responds to touch and sounds with lights and phrases.

What you should consider: You need a screwdriver to change the batteries in this My Little Pony toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top My Little Pony toy for the money

Play-Doh My Little Pony Rainbow Dash Style Salon Playset

What you need to know: This budget-friendly My Little Pony playset comes with two kids’ toys in one: My Little Pony and Play-Doh.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive My Little Pony playset features salon accessories and six cans of Play-Doh. The My Little Pony playset helps stimulate your kids’ creativity with all the materials they need to customize their own Rainbow Dash.

What you should consider: Play-Doh sometimes gets jammed in the extruder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic Ultimate Equestria Collection

What you need to know: This stellar My Little Pony playset features 10 of the central characters from “Friendship is Magic.”

What you’ll love: This amazing My Little Pony playset offers 10 6-inch tall ponies with brushable, soft hair and princesses with removable tiaras. The playset provides children with all the characters they like playing with in one simple set.

What you should consider: A handful of the playsets have some problems with quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

