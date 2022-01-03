Best Nike tennis skirt

Which Nike tennis skirts are best?

Nike tennis skirts, among many other Nike products for athletics, support performance and allow for comfort during activity. Nike tennis skirts are all designed differently but all allow for freedom of movement and comfort while playing tennis. A tennis skirt should form to the user’s body while possessing a little flare and preventing moisture. It helps to know the material that’s used to make your skirt, its size and if it features inner shorts.

Nike Women’s NikeCourt Dri-Fit Tennis Skirt is a comfortable, stretchy skirt that provides a place to store tennis balls and that keeps you dry,

What to know before you buy a Nike tennis skirt

Material

The material of a tennis skirt should provide optimal comfort while active in the skirt and allow for stretch. Skirts that provide stretch and feature elastane allow the user a greater range of motion and move with the athlete rather than constricting and conforming to their bodies. Before purchasing a Nike tennis skirt, make sure it’s made with lightweight, stretchy and moisture-wicking material.

Size

Tennis skirts come in a variety of sizes. Nike tennis skirts typically come in sizes small to extra large to accommodate all shapes. If a skirt runs small or large, those purchasing it may need to size up or down from their usual size to make sure the skirt fits.

Inner shorts

Nike tennis skirts are almost always made with inner shorts that support the athlete while they’re active. Inner shorts also provide a place for them to store tennis balls during practice and gameplay. Shorts provide added comfort, and those who wear these skirts never have to worry about their underwear being seen.

What to look for in a quality Nike tennis skirt

Moisture-wicking

Nike tennis skirts are often made with Dri-Fit technology so the user stays cool and dry while exercising. This material helps prevent the appearance and proliferation of sweat and is lightweight so wearers feel comfortable during gameplay.

Pockets

Tennis skirts made with pockets that aren’t bulky provide added storage. Those playing tennis can store tennis balls in their pockets and any other small, lightweight equipment they need.

Color

Many tennis skirts are available in multiple colors so you have options when choosing a skirt. This is especially important if you’re required to purchase a specific color for your team. The more color options available, the greater preference can be met.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nike tennis skirt

Nike tennis skirts cost from $35-$80, depending on their material and style. Popular classic styles made with quality materials for active wear are priced higher.

Nike tennis skirt FAQ

What’s the difference between a tennis skirt and a tennis skort?

A. Most Nike tennis skirts feature inner shorts to support the user during gameplay and provide comfort. Skorts are similar in the sense that they’re made with shorts under the skirt. With a skirt, the skirt wraps all the way around and there are often shorts underneath, whereas a skort is half and half, with shorts in the back and a skirt in the front.

How do I wash my tennis skirt to prevent the elastic from shrinking?

A. If a tennis skirt is machine-washable, it shouldn’t shrink when placed in the dryer. If your skirt is not able to be washed in a machine, it must be hand washed or it will shrink. To prevent your tennis skirt from shrinking, abide by the product care suggestions listed on the tag and always opt for the gentlest wash and dry cycles.

What are the best Nike tennis skirts to buy?

Top Nike tennis skirt

Nike Women’s NikeCourt Dri-Fit Tennis Skirt

What you need to know: This tennis skirt is available in three different colors and is made with Dri-Fit technology to prevent moisture. It’s designed to look classic and is sold in sizes to fit most women.

What you’ll love: This skirt is made with a flattering elastic waistband while also providing stretchy comfort. It’s made with shorts inside of the skirt for comfort when playing. The side piping gives the skirt a timeless Nike look while also flattering the thighs. This skirt is lightweight and fits true to size.

What you should consider: This skirt doesn’t come with a ball pocket, which is convenient when playing tennis. Those ordering the skirt in an extra-large claim the sizing is off and it’s too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike tennis skirt for the money

Nike Women’s Club Short Tennis Skirt

What you need to know: This tennis skirt features a relaxed, flexible fit for comfort while playing tennis and comes in different colors.

What you’ll love: This skirt is seamless so it doesn’t ride up, allowing the athlete to perform. It’s designed with a zipper-free pocket for users to keep a tennis ball in during gameplay. The fabric is breathable, lightweight and won’t bunch. Users can also tuck balls in the convenient inner shorts. This skirt is machine-washable.

What you should consider: If you’re on the taller side and purchase a regular skirt, it may run small and be too short. Those with smaller waists have noticed that the waist can be too big — buyers should consider the size when purchasing this skirt.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

NikeCourt Women’s Dri-Fit ADV Slam Tennis Skirt

What you need to know: This skirt comes in a few different colors and works to wick away sweat and moisture to keep you cool and dry when exercising.

What you’ll love: The fabric of this skirt is stretchy, breathable and lightweight and supports a full range of motion while active. It’s made with inner shorts so users can store tennis balls. It’s textured, offering a unique look on the court. It’s machine-washable for convenient cleaning.

What you should consider: Some users feel that this skirt runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.