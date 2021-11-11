The Nintendo Switch is an excellent family console with plenty of fun games for all ages. However, it also has options for older and more serious gamers.

What are the Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals?

Cyber Monday is the perfect opportunity to score some Nintendo Switch deals. While consoles don’t tend to have massive discounts, you can save a few dollars. Where you’re likely to save more is on bundles, games and accessories.

When looking for the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals, think about what you’re hoping to buy and how much of a discount you’d like. You might not save hundreds of dollars, but it all adds up, even if you save $10 on each item.

How to get the best Nintendo Switch deals on Cyber Monday

Consider what you want to buy

Some buyers are looking to score a discounted Nintendo Switch console on Cyber Monday, while others look for Nintendo Switch games and accessories. Before you get started, think about whether you want games, controllers, carry cases, racing wheels or anything else that will improve your gaming experience.

Add items to your basket in advance

You won’t know which Cyber Monday deals are available until they go live, but you can add products you want at a discounted rate to your online shopping basket. The best Cyber Monday deals sell out quickly, so having those items ready and waiting in your shopping basket helps you spot discounts as soon as possible and check out in good time.

Get updates on deals

The sooner you get the information about Cyber Monday deals and other great offers, the more likely you’ll beat the masses. Sign up to the BestReviews email list for updates on Cyber Monday deals and other impressive discounts.

Check for Black Friday deals

You’re just as likely to find deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories on Black Friday as you are on Cyber Monday, so it’s a good idea to start your search on Black Friday and keep looking for deals online through the weekend until the end of Cyber Monday. Over the weekend, new deals often appear, so keep checking back if you don’t see any discounts on what you want at first. This is where it pays to have added the products you want to your online shopping basket to check price changes more quickly.

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

At this stage, nobody knows what Nintendo Switch deals will be available on Cyber Monday. Still, it’s possible to identify products that are likely to be discounted based on information from previous years. These are some likely Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday offers.

Nintendo Switch

With both handheld and full-screen options, this console is great for multiplayer and solo use. Since the newer OLED model was released in 2021 with an updated screen, you may find some Cyber Monday deals on the original Nintendo Switch console.

Nintendo Switch Lite

Although it’s rare to find significant Cyber Monday deals on the Switch Lite, you can usually save a little, especially if you don’t mind which color console you get. A cheaper alternative to the entire Nintendo Switch, this console is only suitable for handheld play.

Ring Fit Adventure

This fitness game takes the form of an RPG, where you can use a range of exercises to defeat foes. The pilates ring controller provides resistance for strength training while you jog on the spot or do mini squats to move around your environment, providing some light cardio.

Pokémon Sword

“You gotta catch ’em all” in this 2019 edition of the popular franchise. With a new Pokémon game out this November and another in early 2022, you may find some discounts on “Pokémon Sword” or its companion game, “Pokémon Shield.”

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

This stunning game has a huge open-world map for you to explore while defeating enemies and ultimately trying to save the kingdom of Hyrule. Since a sequel to “Breath of the Wild” will be released in 2022, it has the potential for a decent discount on Cyber Monday.

Minecraft

This hugely popular game lets users explore, build and mine. It’s suitable for all ages and includes a range of extras that don’t come as standard with the base game, including Super Mario Mash-Up and the Campfire Tales Skin Pack.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The only racing game that lets you take out your opponents with exploding shells and take advantage of power-ups to help you and hinder others. This high-octane racing game is ideal for playing with family and friends, so buy it before the festive season to liven up holiday get-togethers.

Nintendo Joy-Con

The Nintendo Switch comes with one joy-con (which comes in two halves and can be used by one or two players, depending on how it’s configured), but you’ll need more to play in groups. If you can get a deal on another joy-con this Cyber Monday, you’ll be able to play games with up to four players.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

This Nintendo Switch Pro controller is a different controller style from the joy-con, which is more akin to a standard game console controller. It’s nice to have the option to use a pro controller, especially if you can get a decent discount on one.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wheel Accessory Pair

If you’re a fan of “Mario Kart” or other racing games for the Switch that have motion control options, this wheel accessory lets you slot one half of the joy-con into it for an experience similar to playing racing games in arcades.

PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch

Suitable for both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite, this carry case protects your console if you like to use it on the go. It has handy slots to hold game cartridges and is available in a range of designs related to various Nintendo game franchises, including Animal Crossing and Pokémon.

