Best olive green dress

Because olive green is a neutral hue, it can easily be worn throughout the year. However, this rich, earthy color is especially suitable for the summer and autumn seasons.

Which olive green dresses are best?

It’s easy to find gorgeous dresses in red, blue, black and other popular colors. However, if you’re looking for something that’s a bit out of the ordinary, you may want to consider an olive green dress.

A mix of green and yellow, olive green is a warm, flattering shade that’s understated yet stylish. It falls into the category of neutral colors, so it’s easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe. An excellent choice is the Bar III Sofia Richie Long-Sleeve Bodycon Dress, which is form-fitting and features adjustable drawstring ruching at the sides for a customizable look.

What to know before you buy an olive green dress

Who can wear olive green?

The versatile nature of olive green makes it a good choice for just about any skin tone. Its warm hue complements light skin with pink undertones, and it highlights the brown tones of olive and dark skin. However, those with very pale skin may find that olive green tends to wash out their skin tone a bit.

Are olive green dresses easy to find?

Olive green is a popular color in the fashion world, but it’s not frequently used for dresses. Shirts, sweaters and pants are the most common types of clothing available in olive. What’s more, you’ll find a greater number of olive garments for men than for women.

The good news about this pleasant green shade is that the color has been trending in women’s clothing in recent years. With a bit of effort, you can find stylish options such as shirt dresses, mini dresses or maxi dresses in olive green.

What to look for in a quality olive green dress

Types of materials

Cotton, cotton blends and polyester are the most common materials used to make dresses with an olive hue. Some materials are blended with spandex or elastane to give the fabric a stretchy quality and comfortable fit.

Available styles

Although olive dresses come in numerous styles, you are more likely to find casual designs than formal options, such as evening gowns. Stretchy maxi or mini dresses that are suitable for everyday wear are common, but short or flowing styles that are great for a party or special event are also available.

Size options

Before you buy an olive green dress, check out the size chart beside the listing to determine if it comes in a size that will fit. Like any quality dress from a reputable online retailer, the sizes will be clearly listed in either small to large or numeric sizes.

Extra features

Some olive-colored dresses are fairly plain, while others have additional stylish features. Look for grommets, ties, ruching, belts or buttons if you prefer a dress with eye-catching extras.

How much you can expect to spend on an olive green dress

As you are probably aware, dresses by renowned designers can be expensive, costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars. However, attractive olive green dresses are available in a nice selection of styles in the $20-$100 price range.

Olive green dress FAQ

Which colors go with olive green?

A. Because it’s a neutral color that isn’t bright or bold, olive green pairs nicely with contrasting colors, including different shades of pink, orange, purple and blue, that pop against the subdued green shade.

What other shades of green are similar to olive green?

A. There are several green hues that resemble olive green. Sage green is a close shade, although it’s slightly lighter than olive. Army and fern greens are darker colors that also fall close to olive on the color spectrum.

Olive green seems drab. How should I accessorize an olive dress to make it stand out?

A. Adding a splash of color to an olive green dress is a great way to enhance it. You can do this with a jewel-tone bag, or by sporting gold or gold-tone jewelry with vivid gems or rhinestones. If the style you choose pairs nicely with a scarf or belt, opt for one in a bright color like blue, purple or pink.

What are the best olive green dresses to buy?

Top olive green dress

Bar III Sofia Richie Long-Sleeve Ruched Bodycon Dress

What you need to know: This modern olive green dress shows off your curves and features adjustable ruching on either side for a stylish look.

What you’ll love: Along with its rich olive color, this dress offers a body-hugging design and simple pull-over style. It’s constructed of polyester and spandex for a comfortable fit and machine-washable convenience. Sizes extra-extra small to extra-extra large are available.

What you should consider: Anyone who prefers a loose-fitting dress probably won’t like this design.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top olive green dress for the money

Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress

What you need to know: An ideal olive green dress for fun summertime events and tight budgets.

What you’ll love: With a simplistic design and stretchy material, this olive dress is great for casual events. It boasts a sleeveless maxi-dress structure that’s perfect for warm weather. It’s machine-washable and affordable, too. Choose from sizes extra small through extra-extra large.

What you should consider: Sizes run slightly large, and the material is on the thin side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nina Leonard Classic Trapeze Dress

What you need to know: If comfort is your top concern in an olive dress, this soft trapeze style is sure to impress.

What you’ll love: This dress stands out in terms of comfort, as it features a flowing design that’s made of a cotton and spandex blend. The trapeze design has fashionable grommets. It comes in small to extra large and is machine-washable.

What you should consider: Sizes may run large for some consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.