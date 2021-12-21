Best Petsmart cat carrier

If you are traveling with an anxious cat, opt for a carrier that features a soft fur lining and multiple mesh panels.

Which Petsmart cat carrier is best?

As a well-respected pet store, Petsmart offers a wide range of high-quality carriers that are perfect for road trips or airline travel. When it comes to traveling with your cat, finding a durable and comfortable carrier is the best way to ensure a stress-free trip. Designed to keep your cat safe and make travel easy, a high-quality carrier should have multiple entry points, tear-proof material and a comfortable carrying system. If you are looking for a high-quality airline-ready carrier, check out the Sherpa Original Deluxe Pet Carrier.

What to know before you buy a Petsmart cat carrier

Size

When shopping for your new cat carrier, be sure to consider what size is going to be best for your trip. For short-term travel, a carrier that is big enough for your cat to stand up, turn around and lie down will work fine. When it comes to long-term travel, a carrier that is roomy enough for your cat to stretch out is best. If you are taking your carrier on an airplane, be sure to choose a carrier that has TSA-approved dimensions.

Safety

Nearly all carriers are designed with cat-proof materials and reinforced entry points, ensuring a secure travel experience. However, some options also come with seat belt lock points and leash attachments. These features allow you to lock the carrier in place ensuring optimal on-the-go safety.

Soft-side vs. hard-side

Most soft-sided carriers are constructed using flexible nylon material and have built-in faux fur liners. These options are ideal for comfortable, long-term travel but are not as durable as hard-side options. Hard-side carriers are made of a hard plastic bottom and top that are connected by reinforced side locks. They are often the best choice for easy cleaning. These carriers tend to be the most affordable, but they are not as comfortable for your cat.

What to look for in a quality Petsmart cat carrier

Comfortable

Whether you are road-tripping or flying, a carrier that features a cozy liner, multiple mesh panels and a spacious interior is the best way to keep your cat calm and comfortable while traveling.

Transport

Traveling with your cat is already a lot to handle, so be sure to choose a carrier that is designed to be easy to transport. Most affordable carriers feature padded shoulder straps or molded handles, allowing for a comfortable grip and quick transport. If you are a frequent traveler, you may find it worthwhile to invest in a carrier that features built-in swivel wheels. While wheeled carriers tend to be more expensive, they are the optimal choice for hassle-free transport.

How much you can expect to spend on a Petsmart cat carrier

Expect to spend $30-100 on a Petsmart cat carrier. Options that offer more comfort or travel convenience tend to be the most expensive.

Petsmart cat carrier FAQ

How do you know what size carrier to get for your cat?

A. The ideal cat carrier should be spacious enough for your cat to stand, sit and turn around. As a general rule of thumb, a carrier that is about one and a half times the size of your cat should be big enough. While shopping for a carrier, be sure to check your cat’s weight to the weight limit of the carrier.

Are soft or hard carriers better?

A. Soft carriers tend to be the most comfortable options while hard carriers provide the best durability. For long-term travel, choosing a soft carrier that allows your cat to feel comfortable and secure is sure to be the best option. For short-term or rugged travel, a hard carrier will likely be the best choice.

What’s the best Petsmart cat carrier to buy?

Top Petsmart cat carrier

Sherpa Original Deluxe Pet Carrier

What you need to know: This durable and comfortable carrier is great for nearly any cat.

What you’ll love: The quilted nylon construction and reinforced zippers provide the optimal durability for frequent travel. With two zippered entry points, a removable Sherpa liner and mesh panels for ventilation, this carrier offers a secure and comfortable travel experience for your cat.

What you should consider: The medium size carrier option has a weight limit of 18 pounds while the large carrier has a limit of 25 pounds. Be sure to consider which size will be best for your cat before purchasing.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart

Top Petsmart cat carrier for the money

Whisker City 2-Door Pet Carrier

What you need to know: This hard plastic carrier is the optimal option for secure and durable travel. It’s also perfect for small cats.

What you’ll love: The lockable front and top entry doors make entry simple while the reinforced handle allows for easy travel. The peepholes along the top half offer added airflow and security. With durable side clips to connect the top and bottom, this carrier can be disassembled for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: This carrier has a weight limit of 10 pounds and does not have a soft bottom for your cat to lie on.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart

Worth checking out

Sherpa Ultimate On Wheel Soft-Sided Pet Carrier

What you need to know: This durable cat carrier is perfect for owners who frequently travel with their cats, as it has four swivel wheels.

What you’ll love: The mesh and nylon top boasts two separate entry points with reinforced zippers, allowing for easy entry and optimal ventilation. The Sherpa bottom allows your pet to travel comfortably and the extendible handle makes transport easy. This carrier is appropriate for airline travel and can hold up to 22 pounds.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted that this carrier has a short height, so it may not be the best for tall cats or cats who prefer to stretch out.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart

