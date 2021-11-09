Best plus-size going out clothes

Despite the average American woman being between a size 16 to 18 and over 67% of women wearing plus-size clothing, most designers and fashion brands don’t actively make clothing that fits bigger waist sizes.

Which plus-size going out clothes are best?

When you’re looking for special-occasion outfits and happen to be plus-size, fashionable clothing items can be hard to come by, which ultimately makes an otherwise fun shopping trip turn into a fruitless hunt for well-fitting and nice-looking clothes. Most plus-size clothing on the market doesn’t fit well and is designed in uninspired styles that don’t bother to reflect the season’s most popular trends.

But now more than ever, fashion brands have begun to invest in creating party-ready frocks for the plus-size and curvy fashionistas in the world. Whether your favorite styles include romantic silhouettes, high gloss stunners, plunging necklines or more casual wear, you’re bound to find something that suits your unique personality and fashion style.

What to consider before buying plus-size going out clothes

Material

Fabrics that can be washed over and over again without wearing down and tearing easily, such as cotton, denim, polyester or synthetic blends, are the best to be on the lookout for when shopping for different pieces of clothing. Also, don’t forget that certain materials, due to their delicacy, need to be air-dried or taken to a specialist if their tag says dry-clean only. If you don’t want to spend any extra money, you can always opt to hand wash any fragile pieces you own.

Sizing

Now that there are more plus-size clothing options available, it can get confusing to determine your exact size. It also doesn’t help that different plus-size clothing manufacturers use several varieties of sizing systems to describe their clothing lines. If a garment is labeled for the misses’ section, then a plus-size clothing item will simply be labeled with a number usually between 18 to 30. Items in the women’s section labeled with a W will have a more relaxed fit with looser seams and are known to be generous to those with a more curvaceous body type. The X sizing system will have clothes marked with 2X or XXL and are more generalized in fit.

Occasions

Different events require different types of dress codes — there has always been an unspoken rule not to just wear anything to a special event regardless if it’s a formal or business occasion. Some styles will always be more appropriate in certain settings when compared to others. For example, a wedding will dictate that a semi-formal outfit should be worn, such as a plus-size dress, while a family Christmas party will call for something more casual yet cozy and festive.

The best plus-size going out clothes

Top plus-size sweater

Charter Club Plus-Size Imitation Pearl-Detail Cashmere Sweater

This 100% cashmere turtleneck sweater is beaded with imitation pearls in great detail along each balloon sleeve and its mock neckline. You’ll effortlessly look sophisticated yet cozy at the same time regardless if you choose bright calypso red or sweet bianco crema. The sweater’s material requires extra care to clean, so you may have to take a trip to the dry cleaners every once in a while. Sizing ranges from 0X to 3X.

Sold by Macy’s

Top plus-size jeans

Lauren Ralph Lauren Plus-Size Mid-Rise Straight Jeans

Each pair of Lauren Ralph Lauren’s plus-size straight jeans are painted with a transparent lacquer that adds a nice shine to the pants material. The jean is designed with right-hand-twill denim that gives a bit of stretch so that wearers can achieve a flattering mid-rise fit. The five pockets are crafted with polished metal rivets and feature a combination of zippers and button closures. Its 30-inch inseam and 11-inch rise create a slimmer fit throughout the hips and thighs that has a tapered straight leg. You can choose from a 14W up to 22W in size.

Sold by Macy’s

Top plus-size skirt

Adrianna Papell Plus-Size Shimmer Skirt

Add a bit of shimmer and sparkle to your closet lineup. Your next night-out look will have a lot more oomph with this fancy pleated skirt from Adrianna Papell. This glamorous midi skirt will hug your curves in all the right places and is fitted, fully lined with an elastic waistband. A pair of strappy heels and a bold lip will dress up any look, while flats and neutral makeup will help you achieve the perfect Sunday brunch style. The skirt’s back zipper closure can get jammed occasionally.

Sold by Macy’s

Top plus-size maxi dress

Vince Camuto Plus-Size Floral-Print Dress

Find your next go-to favorite dress with this pretty floral-printed, ankle-length frock that features a lined pullover styling, smocked waistband, cuffs and a tie detail at the front of the dress. Its length is about 56 inches long from center back neck to hem. Due to the polyester shell and lining, it’s suggested that you only air dry the dress. Fitted throughout the chest and waist, this structured A-line skirt sits right over your hips and is ankle-length. The dresses’ length is based on the size 18W and varies 1/4 inch between sizing.

Sold by Macy’s

Top plus-size mini dress

Alex Evenings’ Plus Size Sequined Side-Knot Flutter-Sleeve Dress

If you’ve got the legs, you should let the world know. Accept that RSVP and dress to impress with this generously sequined bright dress that hugs your curves in all the right places. Featuring a modest V-neck and playful mini hemline, this dress is perfect for any party thanks to its close fit and beautiful color. Its hemline hits right above the knee for the perfect length — not too short or too long. The knot detail on the side of the dress gives an ideal hourglass figure and beautifully conceals and reveals your figure in all the right ways. Note that this item has international sizing.

Sold by Macy’s

Top plus-size casual dress

Black Tape Trendy Plus-Size Turtleneck Sweater Dress

Get a look that’s perfect for the season and designed for the utmost level of comfort. You’ll look cozy and fabulous in this plus-size sweater dress from Black Tape, which features a zip-up turtleneck and bold bishop sleeves. A fashionable pair of chic booties or tall boots will add a nice touch to any outfit that has this sweater dress as its centerpiece. The dresses’ length approximately runs about 37 inches from center back neck to hem. Due to the viscosity of the polyester nylon material, the dress either needs to be hand washed or dry cleaned.

Sold by Macy’s

Top plus-size clubbing dress

COTTON ON Trendy Plus-Size Noah Mock Neck Mesh Mini Dress

When you wear a mini dress, you’re making a major statement — especially when you go out and a bold sheer number such as this COTTON ON mesh mini available in either rich chocolate and deep black. Diligently designed with modern-day materials and techniques, the sexy Noah dress is a must-have for your special occasion winter wardrobe. The mini’s mesh outer layer will set you apart from the rest of the crowd, while the inner slip will provide enough coverage underneath. Its mini length hem sits at mid-thigh and features lettuce trimmed edges.

Sold by Macy’s

Top plus-size blouse

Romwe Women’s Plus-Size 3/4 Sleeve Pearl Beaded Blouse

Crafted with 100% polyester and featuring a drawstring closure, this pearl-embellished blouse is breathable, lightweight, soft and comfy despite not providing much stretch. Its tie knot cuff and split 3/4 sleeves round crew neck makes it a solid statement piece suitable for spring or summer weather. The elegant and detailed styling allows you to dress the top up or down when vacationing, at the office, attending a formal occasion or for everyday wear. Sizing tends to run a bit small, so it’s recommended to go a size up.

Sold by Amazon

Top plus-size boots

Women’s Wide Calf Block Heel Lace-Up Over-the-Knee Riding Boots

These boots are great for pairing with jeans, pants, skirts or leggings. depending on your unique style preference. Choose from black or brown and experience these boot’s gorgeous lines that add a hint of sexy to anyone’s signature style. Each pair is made from 100% vegan materials. Order a half size up if your feet are wider in width so that you have a more comfortable fit. The pull-on construction with a full side zipper closure makes each boot easy to clip on and off after a long night out. The heel measures about 3 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Top plus-size high heels

The Drop Women’s Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal

Discover the perfect ode to 90’s minimalism with the cutest square toe around. Stay on trend with each vintage-like pair of 3.5-inch sandal heels, which can be added to any glam or casual outfit. Each pair is crafted with 100% polyurethane and features a comfortable synthetic lining and slip-on closure. Although the heels are well-made and look nice, wearers complain that they are fairly uncomfortable to wear due to lack of cushioning in the footbed.

Sold by Amazon

