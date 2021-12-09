Best rubber hex dumbbell set

Which rubber hex dumbbell sets are best?

Rubber hex dumbbell sets are important pieces of workout equipment because they allow you to perform multiple different styles of lifting and training and are perfect for people who are either new to exercising or just starting out with basic curls. The BalanceFrom Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Set is a first-class rubber hex dumbbell set.

What to know before you buy a rubber hex dumbbell set

Consider the benefits of using a rubber hex dumbbell set

Some of the benefits of using rubber hex dumbbell sets are that it’s easy to transition between exercises, they’re perfect for floor exercises and they’re fairly easy to hold.

Think about the weight range of your set

The most lightweight hex dumbbell sets range from 2-8 pounds, while midrange sets go from 10-25 pounds and high-end sets go up to 50 pounds. Lightweight dumbbell sets increase in 2-3-pound increments, while heavier sets increase in 5-pound increments.

Find the right material for your dumbbell set

The most common materials for hex dumbbell sets include neoprene, cast iron and stainless steel. Neoprene-coated dumbbell sets include softer nonslip grip and bright colors and reduce damage when they hit furniture or floors. Cast iron dumbbell sets come with a rustic throwback style, while stainless steel sets have rubber-coated weights and stainless steel grips, which are simple to clean and rust-free.

What to look for in a quality rubber hex dumbbell set

Textured grips

Neoprene-coated hex dumbbells are usually grip-friendly, so they won’t easily slip out of your hands, even if they’re sweaty. Cast iron and stainless steel dumbbells include small textured areas, including knurled patterns and grooves.

Value sets

You should look for a rubber hex dumbbell set that includes a rack, a bench or both. It’s much more cost-effective than buying each of these items separately. Keep in mind that you will likely need to hire a professional to assemble the bench and rack.

Accessories

Look for a dumbbell set with extra accessories, including exercise mats, weight training gloves, weight racks and weight benches.

How much you can expect to spend on a rubber hex dumbbell set

Rubber hex dumbbell sets range in price from about $20-$1,800 per set.

Rubber hex dumbbell set FAQ

What is the way to pack your rubber hex dumbbell set if you move?

A. The best way to pack your set of rubber hex dumbbells is to put the set in a strong and sturdy box in your moving truck. The box will keep the weights from rolling around during the transit process, but you shouldn’t carry the box when the entire set of rubber hex dumbbells is inside.

It might also be simpler to load the fully built weight benches and racks rather than taking time to break the benches and racks down.

How do you clean your rubber hex dumbbells?

A. The cleaning process depends on the finish and material of the dumbbells, but you should check with the dumbbell manufacturer for their maintenance recommendations before using any cleaning products on them. You can use sanitizing spray for regular surface cleaning. Find a sanitizing spray similar to that used to wipe down gym equipment and machines.

You can wash neoprene dumbbells with water and soap, but cast iron and stainless steel dumbbells are slightly more difficult to clean to prevent rust. You can use a natural cleaning solution of baking soda and vinegar and use dedicated equipment oil weekly to keep the rust away. If your hex dumbbells are already rusted, you should soak them in water overnight then remove the rust with a wire brush.

Do you need to get a bench and a rack for your dumbbells, as well?

A. You don’t necessarily need to get a bench and a rack for your dumbbells as well. Hex dumbbells are free weights, so you can use them alone without any extra equipment. Racks can help with organization and storage, but many people keep the dumbbells on the floor. Benches work well if you’ve mastered some weight training techniques and progressed with free weight training, and you’re ready to move on to more advanced techniques.

What are the best rubber hex dumbbell sets to buy?

Top rubber hex dumbbell set

BalanceFrom Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Set

What you need to know: This set has all of the features you need to build your home gym and work out from home.

What you’ll love: It comes with five pairs of 30-pound, 25-pound, 20-pound, 15-pound and 10-pound weights, as well as a rack that can hold up to 12 weights. The weights are encased in rubber to prevent rolling and prevent the floor.

What you should consider: It comes with a fairly strong rubber smell, but the scent eventually goes away.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rubber hex dumbbell set for the money

Fitness Republic Neoprene Weights Dumbbells Set

What you need to know: This convenient and portable neoprene weight dumbbell set is a durable option that you can use for all kinds of workouts.

What you’ll love: The weights are comfortable, portable, simple to hold, affordable and composed of strong iron with an easy-grip handle. There are a few different sets and weights provided.

What you should consider: This set doesn’t include a stand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbells

What you need to know: This low-intensity rubber hex weight set is perfect for basic toning and light aerobic workouts and complements many full-body fitness programs.

What you’ll love: It includes a miniature, plastic, tabletop-style weight stand, as well as three sets of colorful and lightweight weights, ranging from 3-8 pounds. The hexagonal-shaped weight plates remain in place without rolling.

What you should consider: The weight stand that holds these neoprene dumbbells might be slightly flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

