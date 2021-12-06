Best Samsung refrigerator

Samsung won more J.D. Power Awards for kitchen and laundry appliances than any other manufacturer in 2020 and was ranked number one in customer satisfaction.

Which Samsung refrigerator is best?

Refrigerators have come a long way since they were called iceboxes that kept food cool by placing ice in an insulated box. Today when you shop for a refrigerator, there are multiple things to consider, from function and care to color and size.

One of the world’s largest producers of electronic equipment, Samsung has become a top manufacturer of refrigerators. Their refrigerators are known for being of high quality and are sought after for their durability. The Samsung Family Hub 27.7-Cubic-Feet Four-Door French Door Refrigerator in Tuscan Stainless Steel is the best of the best of Samsung’s refrigerators.

What to know before you buy a Samsung refrigerator

Size

When shopping for a Samsung refrigerator, it is important to know the dimensions of the space in your kitchen where the refrigerator will be placed. Not all refrigerators are the same size, and not all kitchen spaces are equal. For example, you might want a Samsung refrigerator with all the bells and whistles, but your kitchen space may not be big enough to accommodate it. Similarly, a smaller refrigerator in a larger space will not be aesthetically pleasing.

Color

Samsung refrigerators are available in many colors and several finishes. Consider the finishes and color of the other appliances in your kitchen. Refrigerators are as much a design choice as they are functional pieces of equipment.

Function

Think about the amount of space you need to keep food cool and how much space you need to keep things frozen. Beyond the simple cooling and freezing options, consider the ease of access to the most used items and the various extras your family might need.

What to look for in a quality Samsung refrigerator

Designated storage

Samsung refrigerators can be equipped with drawers to hold cold-cuts, areas dedicated to eggs and milk, and a door-in-door option that allows quick access to your family’s most used items. Opening only an outside door allows the food in the main part of the refrigerator to remain cold and makes the refrigerator a more significant energy saver.

Extras

Some Samsung refrigerators come with ice makers inside the freezer compartment or an outside ice and water dispenser for easy access to cold water and ice, another energy saver, and an ecologically friendly option, encouraging you to fill a glass instead of grabbing a plastic throw-away bottle.

Style

Samsung refrigerators come in an array of styles. Standard, single-door refrigerators with a freezer door on top are still available, but there are many door and size options from which to choose. There are side-by-side and French door options, a freezer door on the bottom or a freezer drawer if you prefer and extra drawers to store items at different temperatures.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung refrigerator

The price of Samsung refrigerators runs a wide gamut depending on the size, features, functions and finishes. Basic Samsung refrigerators typically cost around $800, while fully loaded Samsung refrigerators can cost around $5,000.

Samsung refrigerator FAQ

What can you do with a smart refrigerator?

A. Samsung makes a smart refrigerator called the Family Hub refrigerator packed with features including a large display that allows you to view a calendar, leave notes like a whiteboard, look up recipes, watch TV and play music.

What does the name Samsung mean?

A. Samsung is a Korean hanja word that means “three stars.” The word “three” represents something big and powerful,and “stars” means everlasting or eternal.

What’s the best Samsung refrigerator to buy?

Top Samsung refrigerator

Samsung Family Hub 27.7-Cubic-Feet Four-Door French Door in Tuscan Stainless Steel

What you need to know: This is more than a refrigerator. It doesn’t only serve as the hub of the kitchen but also allows you to leave messages, look up recipes, watch TV, listen to music and more.

What you’ll love: The large capacity of this Samsung refrigerator allows for ample food storage in various compartments designed to keep your food safe and fresh. Your kids won’t make a mess with constant opening and closing since it’s fingerprint-resistant.

What you should consider: This is a large refrigerator and needs ample space in your kitchen. Be sure it fits your space before you buy.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Top Samsung refrigerator for the money

SAMSUNG 28-Cubic-Feet Large-Capacity French-Door Refrigerator

What you need to know: This Samsung refrigerator has a large capacity that allows for more food storage. It has a multi-vent system that keeps items evenly cooled so your food lasts longer, and it has a large-capacity ice maker that stores up to 5.5 pounds of ice.

What you’ll love: The stainless steel exterior fits in most style kitchens. It is fingerprint-resistant and can withstand everyday smudges. The side-by-side French doors and large drawer-on-the-bottom freezer are attractive and provide functional space.

What you should consider: This Samsung refrigerator does not come with an in-the-door water and ice dispenser, which is often an attractive feature for families.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsung 27.4-Cubic-Feet Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel

What you need to know: This Samsung refrigerator is a large capacity side-by-side with a clean, sleek look, perfect for a high-styled kitchen. Handles are between the doors.

What you’ll love: This Samsung refrigerator includes an outside freezer water ice dispenser for easy access to ice without having to open the freezer, letting cold air out, making it an energy saver.

What you should consider: The freezer side of this Samsung side-by-side refrigerator is narrow and may not provide ample space if you tend to buy a lot of prepared or frozen foods.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

