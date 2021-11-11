Get ready to snap up some steals and deals on must-have beauty items.

What are the best Sephora Black Friday deals?

Every beauty enthusiast can think of at least one must-have item they can’t bring themselves to splurge on throughout the year. Luckily, Black Friday is just around the corner and shoppers can expect to see deep discounts on hair tools, makeup and skin care products.

While Sephora hasn’t released their official Black Friday 2021 ad just yet, we can narrow down the products that will most likely be on sale based on previous years. So, if you’re ready to make your shopping list, here are the best Sephora Black Friday deals shoppers can expect to see this year.

When will Sephora’s Black Friday deals start?

Sephora will begin its Black Friday beauty sale on Friday, Nov. 26, and offer online deals starting as early as midnight on anything from hair dryers to lipstick. However, there are always a few massive in-store-only deals, so it might be worth it to stand in line.

How can I get the best Sephora Black Friday deals?

Let’s face it — Black Friday isn’t a day to slowly peruse the aisles and see if anything calls out to you, at least not until after you’ve already found your must-have items. Making a list is one of the best ways to ensure you find exactly what you need.

It’s difficult to know precisely which products will be discounted and still in stock. However, Sephora releases a Black Friday ad with most of their deals listed, so starting there is a great idea. Signing up for the BestReviews email list is another convenient way to get notified of the best deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can even customize your interests to receive specific deals.

Best Sephora Black Friday deals we expect to see

Gift sets

Laneige Midnight Minis Set

Gift sets are always a hot item on Black Friday, and this year will be no different. This limited edition set includes five deluxe size mini Laneige sleeping masks, so you don’t have to pick a favorite.

Sold by Sephora

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Magic Kit

While most gift sets include smaller sizes of actual products, this Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow kit includes a full size of the bestselling PHA+BHA Toner along with a mini Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial Mask and mini Niacinamide Dew Drops.

Sold by Sephora

Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials

Beauty lovers can’t get enough of Olaplex, and this kit is a great way to try a few different products while saving money. Their bond maintenance formula helps repair damage, split ends and breakage.

Sold by Sephora

Skin care and hair tools

Foreo Luna Mini 3

Based on previous years, expect significant savings on skin care tools like the Foreo. The gentle yet powerful pulsations help to remove dirt, makeup and oil from your skin. Plus, it comes with a cord for charging, so you never have to worry about batteries.

Sold by Sephora

Dyson Airwrap Styler

This styler is uniquely engineered to dry, curl, wave and smooth hair using air styling. It comes with two different curling barrels, two smoothing brushes, a volumizing brush and a pre-styling dryer, allowing this single tool to replace several hair appliances.

Sold by Sephora

Sephora Rose Quartz Facial Roller

Facial rollers have gained popularity in the past few years thanks to their ability to reduce puffiness and cool the face. You can also use this rose quartz roller on the body to massage and soothe.

Sold by Sephora

Makeup

Urban Decay Naked Honey Eye shadow Palette

Urban Decay Naked eye shadow palettes are some of the most popular palettes. This Honey eye shadow palette has 12 natural shades in different finishes, inducing metallic, matte and shimmer.

Sold by Sephora

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

With 50 shades, this foundation by Rihanna has become a beloved makeup staple known for breaking boundaries and being inclusive. It provides full matte coverage that is long-lasting and resistant to sweat and humidity.

Sold by Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick

This matte lipstick has almost 20 shades with glow pigments to help lips appear fuller. The formula is long-lasting, buildable and enriched with hydrating ingredients to keep lips from drying out.

Sold by Sephora

Skin care

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser

This facial cleanser is targeted toward those with normal, dry or sensitive skin. It starts as a lightweight gel and works into an airy foam texture, working to remove dirt and oil without stripping the skin.

Sold by Sephora

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater

Users love that this Mario Badescu formula is vegan, cruelty-free and free of sulfates and parabens. You can use it to get a dewy glow, add moisture to dehydrated skin or before and after applying makeup.

Sold by Sephora

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

Those with dry skin will fall in love with this rich cream. While it’s thick, it’s also fast-absorbing, instantly providing moisture to distressed skin. It’s fragrance-free and contains colloidal oatmeal, so it’s also ideal for sensitive skin, eczema and rashes.

Sold by Sephora

Hair

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

This deep conditioning hair mask can be used weekly to strengthen already damaged hair and prevent future damage, including split ends, breakage and dry hair. It’s also a clean and naturally derived formula that comes in recyclable packaging.

Sold by Sephora

Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo

If you’re looking for a shampoo to hydrate and fight frizz, this Moroccanoil formula is a great choice. It’s infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil, algae and vitamin A to protect cuticles, restore smoothness and fight free radicals.

Sold by Sephora

Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

While most dry shampoos simply mask hair oil, this formula by Living Proof actually cleans hair by removing sweat, oil and odor. It also adds softness and shine to give you that fresh out of the shower look.

Sold by Sephora

