Best skin moisture analyzer

Skin moisture analyzers are at-home beauty enhancers that offer a quick reading of the amount of moisture in your skin.

Which skin moisture analyzers are best?

It can be difficult to know what kind of skin care product you need and when you need it. Skin moisture analyzers are simple at-home beauty enhancers that provide you with a quick reading of the moisture level in your skin. Some analyzers suggest skin care products to help you get healthier skin. The New Spa Skin Moisture Analyzer is a top-notch option that offers a high degree of accuracy in the skin results.

What to know before you buy a skin moisture analyzer

Size and design

Skin moisture analyzers aren’t bulky and big in general, but there are some analyzers that are created for portability. These analyzers look like pens and can fit easily into your bag or makeup case. However, they also have small digital displays, which are difficult to read.

Other analyzers come in palm-sized packages but have a shorter, wider design with a larger display. And the final kind of analyzer looks like a disk with a hole in the middle, and moisture sensors line the inner circle with two probes underneath to take extra moisture readings. These analyzers are held against the skin and deliver results to phone apps through Bluetooth.

Battery type and size

The kind of battery needed depends on the analyzers, but most analyzers either take AG13, C or AAA batteries or simply don’t have rechargeable or removable batteries. Analyzers with no removable batteries are advertised to last up to three years but usually last two years or less.

Moisture detection

Analyzers use bioelectric impedance analysis, also known as BIA technology, which is the same technology found in many bathroom scales. BIA measures body composition, including your water content, by passing a safe electrical current from a probe through your skin to a second probe. The time the current takes to travel determines the moisture level of your skin.

There are a few factors that can impact the accuracy of the results, including your hydration level, your skin care products, your makeup, excessive perspiration and recent exercise. Keep the location and conditions of your reading the same for the best results.

What to look for in a quality skin moisture analyzer

Oil detection

Oil detection technology can help you figure out which type of skin care product to use, but not all analyzers have this convenient feature. The best analyzers will tell you how oily your skin is and measure if a specific product is decreasing your oil levels.

Display size

The smaller the analyzer, the smaller the display on the analyzer. Analyzers with bigger displays are simpler to read and show more information, including moisture level, oil and skin softness level.

Charts and measures

Softness, oil and moisture measurements don’t mean much if you can’t interpret them. The top analyzers come with charts to show you how to interpret your readings. These analyzers might come with charts and a booklet for each season and include advice on skin care and makeup products.

How much you can expect to spend on a skin moisture analyzer

Skin moisture analyzers range in price from about $10-$80 or more. The most inexpensive analyzers go for $10-$15, while midrange analyzers cost about $15-$40 and high-end analyzers vary in price from about $40-$80 or more.

Skin moisture analyzer FAQ

Can you track your skin moisture levels to check the effectiveness of a specific skin care product?

A. Using a skin moisture analyzer is one method for testing the effectiveness of a specific product, but you must take a baseline skin reading to know if the product is really working.

Although you’re tracking how the skin care product impacts your skin, read the instruction manual of the analyzer to see if you need to clean your skin prior to taking a skin reading. You don’t want the product-covered skin to impact the accuracy of the analyzer.

How quickly do skin moisture analyzers use up their batteries?

A. Battery use depends on how often you use the analyzer, as well as the analyzer’s design. Companies typically advertise up to three years before you need to change the batteries, but some analyzers run out of battery power in less than a year.

How long do you have to hold your skin moisture analyzer to the skin for results?

A. Skin moisture analyzers take about two to five seconds for an accurate skin reading. Some analyzers have two reading lengths, including a shorter reading and a longer reading, but longer readings tend to be more accurate. Bluetooth analyzers might take multiple seconds to connect to the analyzer app before you can view the results.

What’s the best skin moisture analyzer to buy?

Top skin moisture analyzer

New Spa Skin Moisture Analyzer

What you need to know: This analyzer is the best option for when you want a high degree of accuracy in your skin results.

What you’ll love: This product automatically detects and identifies various skin issues beyond dry skin and delivers reliable and accurate results in a short period of time. The analyzer is also perfect for repeated use for consistent skin results.

What you should consider: It can be hard to take multiple readings with this device in various areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top skin moisture analyzer for the money

Digital Skin Detector Pen

What you need to know: This product tests the well being of your skin in a quick, convenient way.

What you’ll love: This analyzer features a built-in recorder that automatically saves your last 10 measurements and a very small profile that fits comfortably in your hand as you use it. The device also registers and records the reading in only a few seconds.

What you should consider: Some users question the accuracy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fantexy Portable Skin Analyzer

What you need to know: This analyzer tests the amount of moisture in your skin to monitor your skin health.

What you’ll love: This narrow and compact analyzer fits in most bags and pockets for using on the go. The product also comes with a large LCD display that’s easy to read from a distance and one-touch operation that makes it simple to use right from the box.

What you should consider: There are some varied results with this device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

